The Board of Directors of Maps, an SME listed on Euronext Growth Milan active in the Digital Transformation sector as a software solution provider, today approved the consolidated half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2022, prepared in accordance with the IAS / IFRS accounting standards and subjected to limited audit.

Despite the general slowdown in economic activity, analysts confirm that digital renewal trends are not destined to stop in the medium term. For example, the implementation in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan will continue to give its positive effects on the economic fabric, especially in areas on which the investments of the Maps Group have focused in recent years: primarily the healthcare market, but also the renewal underway in the energy market, the assessment of non-financial performance, the enrichment of data for customer management.

Confirming this view, the value of production increased by 13% compared to June last year and now stands at 13.0 million euros.

Revenues, equal to 11.8 million euros, follow this trend: + 11% compared to the 10.7 million euros recorded at 30 June 2021. In particular, revenues from recurring rentals increased by 50% compared to 30 June 2021 and revenues from proprietary solutions increased by 65% ​​compared to June 30, 2021.

The Gross Operating Margin (EBITDA), equal to 3 million euros, marks + 7% compared to the 2.8 million euros at 30 June 2021. The Net Operating Margin (EBIT), on the other hand, is equal to 1.6 million euros, in line with € 1.7 million at 30 June 2021, after amortization of € 1.3 million and following non-recurring costs of € 136,000 relating to the extraordinary transactions concluded in the first half of the year.

The pre-tax result was € 1.5 million, in line with the € 1.5 million at 30 June 2021, after financial charges of € 156,000. Net profit, on the other hand, stood at € 1.5 million, compared to € 1.7 million at 30 June 2021.

Marco Ciscato, Executive Chairman of Maps, commented on these results as follows: “The first half of 2022 showed an increase in the Group’s revenues and margins. The contribution of the Healthcare business unit was particularly significant, characterized by an offer made up entirely of our proprietary solutions. The Energy market confirms its strong potential, evidenced by the interest in our proprietary ROSE solution on the part of some of the main Italian players and concretized with the signing of relevant contracts. We have also recorded growth in the ESG area, which keeps our future expectations high. These results confirm the effectiveness of our strategy based on proprietary solutions, which we have pursued both through the organic growth of sales of our products, and by acquiring product companies that are highly synergistic with our focus. The growth of our solutions, which has more than compensated for the slowdown in projects, has allowed us to achieve excellent levels of profitability and to have a great recurrence of revenues, given by fees, which allows us to plan sustainable growth for the next few years. “.