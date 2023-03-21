Digital Magics closed 2022 with strong growth

The board of directors of Digital Magics, certified business incubator listed on the Euronext market Growth Milano, has closed a growing 2022 both in terms of margins and revenues, at 4.4 million euros (+52% compared to 2021). The value of the portfolio stands at 55 million euros with 120 operating companies, of which 64 are innovative startups. Financial solidity confirmed with shareholders’ equity of Euro 23 million.

“Digital Magics’ growth path continues in 2022 and the implementation of the industrial plan continues concretely” commented Marco Gay, Executive Chairman of Digital Magics. “The growth of the Italian ecosystem of which we are protagonists is well represented by the evolution of our group, which today involves more than 30 corporate partners, national and international leaders, in our acceleration programs alongside investors and partners such as Cdp venture capital and Company of

SanPaolo” said the top manager.

Objective: to create value for shareholders

“Building a system to grow and create value for our shareholders – added Gay – is always our goal. This year we signed a joint venture with Intesa Sanpaolo setting up the vehicle “Apside”, we also signed with the L Venture Group a non-binding agreement which by the end of the year would lead to the creation of a national champion with talents, startups and innovation at its core, which would see Digital Magics shareholders hold the majority of the new reality with a percentage between 61.5% and

66.5%. The growth of our industry will lead us to be a reference player, which will also be able to look at international markets.”

Gabriele Ronchini, founder and managing director of Digital Magics, then emphasized the fact that “the results confirm not only that we are on the right track to implement our plan but also the validity of the talents of our team, increasingly focused on achieving the goals we have set ourselves and that today we see ever closer”.