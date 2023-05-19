Digital Minister does not want tech companies to share in network expansion costs

Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica are fighting for tech companies to share the costs of network expansion. The European Commission could now initiate legislation. But the federal government thinks nothing of it.

DThe federal government refuses to let tech companies from the USA share in the costs of expanding the network of telecom companies in Europe. “The free and open Internet is a great asset that needs to be protected,” said Federal Digital Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) to WELT AM SONNTAG.

“We are therefore against market intervention and complicated participation models.” Among other things, Wissing is reacting to demands from Deutsche Telekom, corporations such as Netflix, Google, Apple and Meta to share in the cost of the networks because they are responsible for much of the traffic on them.

also read Everyone has 2 to 5 choices

On this issue, which telecom companies refer to as “fair share”, the European Commission conducted a market survey. Participants had until last Friday to submit their comments.

Now the Commission has to decide whether to initiate legislation that could result in an EU regulation. Critics of a “fair share” regulation argue that users already pay for the data transport through their Internet connection fees.

also read

Digital Minister Wissing is also skeptical: there is a great danger of damaging the business location, putting small companies at a disadvantage and ultimately creating higher costs for customers, he said. “In addition, every market intervention requires a justification – I don’t currently see such a justification.” Therefore, there is no need for regulation.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.