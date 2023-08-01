Home » Digital model factories of the OST University of Applied Sciences
This machine thinks for itself: Now the brain of the Smart Factory of the OST University of Applied Sciences is also in operation

Eastern Swiss companies are on the way to the digital world. But there is still a need to catch up. The OST University of Applied Sciences is taking action against the problem with model factories at three locations.

The smart factory production line of the OST in Buchs: what is happening here can be controlled and observed by the business IT specialists from St.Gallen.

Image: PD

Digitization also offers opportunities for industry. In a smart factory, the processes from order to delivery are networked. The OST University of Applied Sciences has set up such a model factory at three locations. She wants to use it to train specialists for Industry 4.0. The example of the Kifa in Aadorf shows what the Smart Factory could do. “The customer enters the type and size of the desired transport crates in a simple web shop. The order goes straight to the warehouse clerk’s machines and iPads,” says Stefan Stöckler, Professor of Business Informatics at the OST University of Applied Sciences. The finished boxes are often ready for delivery within a few hours. “That brought the company customers from overseas,” says Stöckler. He advised the manufacturer of industrial packaging at the beginning of the journey towards the Smart Factory.

