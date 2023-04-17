Digital payments, Nexi flies with the maxi offer for Network International

Nexi flies to the Stock Exchange, from maxi-offer funds for Network Int.

There is buzz in the digital payment systems sector with Nexi up by approx il 3,8% after the British rival Network International said it had received a takeover proposal from a consortium of funds including Cvc Capital e Francisco Partnerswhich values ​​the London-listed company at approx 2.06 billion pounds ($2.56 billion).

An assessment that, according to analysts, is well above expectations. The proposal that, according to Network International, could be recommended by the board, is of 387 pence per sharewhich means a 27.7% premium compared to the last closing price.

Focus on the Middle East and Africa

Network International, which is the largest company of payment processing in the Middle East and Africa, he said the new proposal comes “after previous ones were rejected”. The company’s shares have struggled to recover since 2020, when investors didn’t like the company’s takeover of its African rival Dpo Group because of the links with Wirecard, the German payments giant that went bankrupt due to an accounting scandal. The board therefore agreed to provide the consortium with access to the cards to carry out the due diligence and confirm the deal.

Sector stocks at deep discounts

In London the title Network International is up 20%. Second Equity, “the price at which private equity funds would buy Network International is significantly higher than initial rumors. European companies active in the payments sector, the Italian I connected and the French Worldline deal to date, respectively at a discount of 57% he was born in 50% compared to the historical average”. Worldline also sees its shares up by 4%.