Copyright protection and fight against digital piracy: all the news

An important step forward in the copyright protection and in fight against computer piracy in Italy. This represents the new legislation against digital piracyapproved in recent days by the Chamber of Deputies, which provides for more severe penalties for anyone who illegally procures copyrighted works, such as films, music, books, newspapers and sporting events, regardless of the method used (for example via streaming, file sharing or downloads from websites).

The most important news concerns the inclusion of streaming among the activities that violate copyright. The law also gives theAgcomthe authority that regulates communications in Italy, new powers to immediately block the vision before it becomes active or within the first 30 minutes of departure, if necessary for reasons of gravity or urgency. Thanks to these measures, it will become increasingly difficult to find material protected by copyright unlawfully, especially in the case of sporting events or events of great public interest.

The foreseen sanctions by the new law they are much more severe than in the past and provide for fines of up to 5,000 euros for each work illegally downloaded, five times the previously established amount. On the other hand, the figure of 150 euros for non-serious cases remains unchanged. However, it is not foreseen prison for end users who commit the offense for a personal interest, but those who are at risk are those who commit the violation for the purpose of profit, i.e. the users of the so-called “pezzotto”.

However, it is difficult to predict with certainty when the text will be published in Official Gazette, but that is likely to happen soon, given the broad political support for its passage. Once published, the law will require a revision of the regulation Agcom within 60 days, and it is expected that the impact of the law will already be evident from the next football season.

In an age where the sharing of online content has become increasingly common, the planned measures represent a strong stance in favor of copyright protection e of creativity and the common hope is that they are also an effective tool for achieving the long-term goal of promoting a new online culture of respect and legality.

