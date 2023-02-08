Listen to the audio version of the article

Great Britain is preparing to launch the digital Pound, with legal tender, but computerized, of Her Majesty’s currency: it will open a new breach between the official cryptocurrencies of a national currency. d



forget «Brexit»: the new nickname in vogue in London is «Britcoin».



In the austere and neoclassical building of the Bank of England they embrace the future: Governor Andrew Bailey has announced the birth of a CryptoSterlina with the digital effigy of King Charles III. British citizens could have a new digital pound in their (immaterial) wallet, to spend online as an alternative to cash, by the end of the decade. The English move is an earthquake that goes beyond the technological curiosity and the novelty factor. The British government wants to put a stop to the increase in private cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, and StableCoins, digital currencies backed by real assets. Cryptocurrencies are seen by the bank as highly speculative and not a substitute for so-called fiat currencies, currencies issued by central banks. The «Britcoin» would instead be something similar to a stablecoin. Most importantly, the “price” will move in line with the value of the pound, instead of wildly moving up and down, as Bitcoin has done over the past year.

The future digital pound will be virtually identical to today’s online payments: usable for purchases on Amazon and similar e-commerce sites, using a smartphone. Where it will differ, however, is that it cannot be used to earn interest (such as Staking for cryptocurrencies) and, at least initially, there will be limits: to avoid speculation, a maximum of 20,000 crypto-pounds per person will be set. On this basis, therefore, it is unlikely that Britcoin will replace current accounts in the short term. In the intentions of the Bank of England, this future digital pound will not replace but complement cash. It is expected to have little use initially, but as adoption spreads, it could outnumber traditional transactions. Faced with the extreme volatility of cryptocurrencies and after the FTX crash, with millions of savers defrauded, the Central Bank wants to assure the public that a state-backed cryptocurrency would be as safe as cash.