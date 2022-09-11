Source title: Digital Renewal Green Finance Menglang released “Menglang Carbon Integration”

On September 9, 2022, at the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade “Carbon Finance Development and International Cooperation and Exchange Conference and Menglang Carbon Rongtong New Product Launch”, Menglang Sustainable Digital Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. The company (hereinafter referred to as “Menglang”) officially released the green finance comprehensive service platform – Menglang Carbon Rongtong, which is aimed at financial institutions (banks) and enterprises to help solve the three problems of “identifying green”, “accounting carbon” and “evaluating carbon”. It provides green finance and dual-carbon comprehensive solutions with “digital technology + quantitative assessment” as its core capabilities. As a local third-party sustainable development value quantitative evaluation company in China, Menglang independently develops Menglang carbon financing, benchmarking against international leading standards and taking into account the local market. According to a series of green finance-related standards such as national green industry and green project certification, it has built-in domestic Foreign authoritative carbon emission and emission reduction accounting standards, exclusive research and development of Menglang “GREAT Green Intelligent Identification Model” and “Enterprise Carbon Performance Rating Model”, all-round support for banks’ green financial business expansion and enterprises’ low-carbon transformation. Data + technology, the wings of green finance Although China‘s green finance started late, with strong policy support and active market participation, it has entered the fast lane of development and entered the ranks of the world‘s most popular. As of June 30, 2022, the balance of green loans in domestic and foreign currencies in my country was 19.55 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 40.4%, an increase of 7.4% from the beginning of the year, and 29.6% higher than the growth rate of various loans, with a net increase of 3.53 trillion yuan in only half a year. . At the same time, my country has initially formed a multi-level green financial product and market system such as green credit, green bonds, green funds, and carbon financial products. In this context, banks must go faster in order to continue to expand the scale of green credit. According to Ge Xing’an, vice president of Menglang, the primary problem faced by banks in developing green credit is how to further explore qualified green enterprises and green assets, and improve the efficiency of green financial business. For enterprises, there are still big questions and difficulties, such as whether their own business activities are green or not, the use of funds is green or not, and how to quantify corporate carbon emission data and emission reduction benefits. Ge Xing’an, Vice President of Menglang Based on the pain points and needs of banks and enterprises, Menglang released the Menglang carbon financing, and launched three system functions of “green identification”, “carbon accounting”, and “carbon rating”, which comprehensively and multi-dimensionally set up banks and A bridge for enterprises to cooperate and win-win in green finance. “Green identification” refers to green asset identification, which can be used for banks to identify “green or green” for corporate business activities and fund use. The “green identification” function of Menglang Carbon Rongtong is the first tool in the country to identify the green business activities of enterprises based on the public information of enterprises, and it is also the first tool in the country to identify green business activities for enterprises in the industrial and commercial library, covering 80 million+ enterprises. The minimum intelligent recognition is 0.3 seconds, and the recognition efficiency is improved on the basis of ensuring the accuracy. According to Menglang, in terms of green asset identification, Menglang pioneered the “GREAT Green Intelligent Identification Model”, which deeply deconstructed the national standards “Green Industry Guidance Catalogue (2019 Edition)” and “Green Bond Support Project Catalogue (2021 Edition)”. Analyzed standard documents such as “National Economic Industry Classification” and “Regulations on the Registration and Management of Enterprise Business Scope” to form a catalogue of green business activities of Menglang enterprises, which was refined to 5,156 four-level, five- and six-level directories, forming a keyword database, Tag library and rule library, realize intelligent identification of financing subject, fund use, whether the trade background is green, and judge whether it meets the green credit access requirements of banks. “Carbon accounting” refers to intelligent carbon emission and emission reduction benefit accounting. “Carbon” measurement involves a wide range and professional calculation methods, and it is difficult for enterprises to complete this work independently. The “carbon accounting” system is specially developed for multi-level, cross-industry customer carbon emission and emission reduction accounting, covering enterprises, projects, value Carbon accounting between multiple users such as chains. In terms of compliance and applicability, the carbon accounting function has built-in domestic and foreign authoritative carbon emission accounting standards and environmental benefit accounting standards of national financial regulatory authorities, built-in peer comparison and professional emission reduction measures, and achieved multi-dimensional, comprehensive carbon emissions and environmental benefits Accounting and analysis, assisting banks, enterprises, and green projects in environmental disclosure and ESG reporting. “Carbon Rating” is the smart enterprise carbon performance assessment. The system adopts an advanced multi-dimensional comprehensive scoring method, 3 perspectives and 4 dimensions, including the energy performance, carbon emission performance, carbon emission reduction performance and industry endowment of enterprises; 11 key indicators, through “enterprise itself”, “enterprise” 360-degree comparison with peers” and “with cross-industry” to form a complete evaluation of corporate carbon performance. The biggest feature of Menglang carbon rating is the full quantitative index evaluation, which is more objective, and follows the classification of the national economy industry. The three functions of "green identification", "carbon accounting" and "carbon rating" of Menglang Carbon Finance will help financial institutions and enterprises to fully grasp the opportunities of green finance, so that green finance can better serve the real economy. Aiming at the goal of zero carbon, multi-scenario application landing The launch of Menglang Carbon Financing provides enterprises with a convenient and efficient green financial integrated service platform, which can be used for their own green management, and can also be extended to supply chain management, investment and financing activities, and support for environmental information disclosure. Focusing on the implementation of green finance, Menglang Carbon Rongtong has rich application scenarios and application value. Currently, it can support system application methods such as data calling, account purchase, SaaS platform API docking, and system localization deployment. The application scenarios of the “green identification” function include green bill identification and financing, green credit customer acquisition and pre-lending evaluation. From the perspective of enterprises, the green and low-carbon transformation of high-energy-consumption enterprises needs sufficient financial support. Through the “green identification” function, enterprises can identify their own green business activities, and connect with banks through the Menglang carbon financing platform, so as to obtain more Green funds with low interest rates. From the perspective of banks, green finance has brought about changes in customer structure, and it is necessary to closely track the progress of carbon peaking in different regions, industries and enterprises to formulate differentiated financing plans. Then, in terms of acquiring green credit customers, Menglang can pre-identify the green business activities of enterprises in advance, screen the list of green enterprises, and send information such as output area, industry, scale, etc. to the bank simultaneously, and attach a detailed evaluation report on the identification and evaluation of enterprise green business activities to help The bank selects green assets and green customers, and helps the bank to explore the corresponding relationship between the green business activities of enterprises and the national green standards. The application scenarios of the “carbon accounting” function include environmental information disclosure, calculation of key environmental data, and carbon emission reduction in the supply chain. With the tightening of supervision and the improvement of enterprises’ green and low-carbon awareness, more and more enterprises have requirements for environmental information disclosure and ESG reporting, which requires comprehensive measurement of the enterprise itself and its value chain. With the help of the “carbon accounting” function, it is possible to measure the carbon emissions and emission reductions of business operations, the carbon emissions of supply chains and subsidiaries, the environmental benefits of green projects, and the carbon emissions and environmental benefits of investment and financing portfolios of financial institutions. The application scenarios of the “carbon rating” function include government support policies for low-carbon industries, carbon performance-linked products of financial institutions, and supplier carbon performance evaluation. The government can carry out carbon rating for local enterprises, and link the rating results with the government’s supportive policies for low-carbon development of enterprises, so that the more low-carbon enterprises can get the government’s policy support. Financial institutions can link the customer’s carbon rating results with the cost of capital based on the customer’s carbon rating results, so that the more low-carbon enterprises can get the support of low-cost funds. Based on the carbon rating results of suppliers, core enterprises in the supply chain can set access and assessment requirements, as well as support and reward policies, to push suppliers towards low carbon, so as to better realize the low-carbon transformation of the entire supply chain. In addition, the “carbon rating” function can also help financial institutions to innovate green financial products. Taking credit products linked to carbon performance as an example, the better the carbon rating result of corporate customers, the lower the bank interest rate can be, and the worse the carbon rating result, the bank’s interest rate will rise. On the whole, Menglang Carbon Finance has solved the three major problems that restrict the growth of green financial business in banks: difficult to identify green assets, difficult to calculate the environmental benefits of investment and financing portfolios, and difficult to innovate green financial products. Facing the future, business for good has gradually become the main theme of business management, and only “good” can the earth’s ecology and the world economy be sustainable. The launch of Menglang Carbon Financing will help financial institutions and enterprises to meet challenges and seize opportunities in green finance, thereby promoting resources to be green and low-carbon, and to build a community of shared future for global development and achieve stronger, greener and healthier development. A new era of power!

