Digital tax advice | Chatbots as Tax

by RA/FAStR/LL.M. dr Dario Arconada Valbuena and Dipl.-Finw. (FH) Thomas Rennar, both Hanover, as well as excerpts of the chatbot ‒ ChatGPT (www.openai.com)

| ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is a large generative language model being developed by the company OpenAI. It uses a technology called “Transformer” and has been trained on a large amount of text. The following article gives an overview of the visionary use of chatbots in digital tax consulting. The authors were actively supported in creating the contribution by the chatbot “ChatGPT”. Therefore, be careful if you still recognize the dividing line between human and “Artificial Intelligence (AI)”! |

1. Digital progress through Tax & Legal FinTechs

1.1 Federal government sees AI as a means of future world market leadership

The development of AI is progressing at high speed worldwide. The German Bundestag also wants to shape the future and follow an AI path based on European values. The main goal for AI is therefore that

improve people’s lives

improve social cohesion.

Technologies from the field of AI are already helping, e.g. B. to better diagnose diseases, to carry out high-precision treatments, to treat patients individually, but also to take precautions for the health of an entire society. All of this is happening here and now in Germany, Europe and around the world in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. But this is just one application of a highly complex technology with enormous potential. AI as an interaction of algorithmic processes and large data collections has long been integrated into the everyday life of people and companies, whether in healthcare, mobility, agriculture, finance or in many other areas, such as for better traffic control, in air and Space, to save energy or in the Smart City area, to make cities more livable, to reduce environmental pollution and for climate protection.

AI also has significant growth potential for value creation. Collaborative robots in production can relieve people of their workload. In terms of cutting-edge research, Europe is also well positioned with regard to AI in order to take advantage of the economic opportunities that arise. Nevertheless, new challenges arise. A new system competition threatens to emerge – between liberal democracies on the one hand and digital authoritarianism on the other. AI has the potential to change the economic balance of power and thus also the geopolitical constellations. It is therefore all the more important that Germany and Europe remain at the forefront of AI in order to continue to have the knowledge, the means and the instruments that will make it possible to enforce our own values ​​such as democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law worldwide to help (cf. BT-Drucks. 19/22181).

1.2 German Ethics Council, on the other hand, sees AI as a human threat

At least since the chatbot “ChatGPT” entered public awareness at the end of 2022, the broad application of AI has arrived in our everyday life and in the public debate. However, we have been living in a world in which machine learning algorithms take over many functions for much longer. They can be used to diagnose cancer or learn English vocabulary with students, but also to determine who should receive certain benefits and to influence our behavior on social media. Precisely because AI is now reaching almost everyone – whether we realize it or not – and because it is getting better and better, the German Ethics Council has already taken on this topic. Ultimately, what are the implications of delegating tasks that were previously reserved for humans to machines, and how does this delegation affect the possibilities of other humans, especially those who are being decided?

The overarching conclusion is that the use of AI must enhance human development and agency, not diminish it. AI must not replace humans in this regard. That sounds like simple ethical rules – but it is anything but trivial. You have to look very closely at the many areas of society in which AI has an influence and will have an increasing influence – from the doctor’s room to the office, and from school to social media. In practice, for example, it is a concern that the algorithmically mediated information and communication offers on digital platforms and social media are already having consequences for the democratic legitimation structure. Can there even be a strong, independent machine intelligence that is equal to human intelligence and can (future) machines act intentionally in the full sense? The short answer to these questions should be: No (same answer also from the German Ethics Council, statement of 20.3.23, “Humans and machines – challenges caused by AI”).

2. Developments in digital tax advice

The chatbot “ChatGPT” can also be used in digital tax consulting in various ways in the future. Chatbots are computer programs that are able to hold human-like conversations. They are already being used in various industries to improve customer interaction and automate processes. Various technologies are used for this (cf. also Gilgan, KP 23, 66).

2.1 Digital areas of application for chatbots ‒ ChatGPT & Co.

Digital areas of application in tax consulting can be identified as follows:

Answering individual questions: ChatGPT & Co. can be used to automatically answer frequently asked questions from clients. This saves time and enables faster processing of inquiries.

Individual consultation: ChatGPT & Co. can also be used as a supplement to personal advice in order to provide clients with information quickly and easily and to support them with simple questions.

Proactive advice: ChatGPT & Co. can also be used proactively by informing clients about changes in tax law and making them aware of possible effects.

Data collection: ChatGPT & Co. can also be used to collect relevant data from clients and automatically transfer it to the professional’s system.

Marketing: ChatGPT & Co. can also be used to make clients aware of new services and to make them targeted offers.

However, it is important to note that ChatGPT & Co. cannot serve as a substitute for personal advice, but rather as a supplement in individual cases.

What is amazing about the above examples of the use of ChatGPT & Co. in digital consulting is that the chatbot can also develop the interesting application examples independently. Thus, the chatbot can also be used for data collection, for example.

2.2 Look at the statistics: worldwide forecast chatbot market volume

The chatbot market volume forecast worldwide already shows considerable market potential for AI in a wide variety of markets in the near future: