Original title: Digital technology reshapes the form of financial services and accelerates the development of digital-real integration

Workers Daily – China Industry Network reporter Yang Zhaokui Ru Xiaoqian

With the accelerated development of global digitization and informatization, the digital economy has increasingly become a new engine for economic recovery and economic growth. The reporter learned from an on-site interview at the Service Trade Fair today that “deep integration of digital technology and the real economy” has become an important main line of the development of my country’s digital economy, and it has also become one of the “must-answer questions” in the financial service industry.

On September 3, at the 2022 China International Trade in Services Fair, KPMG China and the China Internet Finance Association Fintech Development and Research Committee jointly released the “2022 Chief Insight Report of Chinese Fintech Enterprises”, showing that compared with 2021 In 2022, the overall digital transformation of the financial industry will further enter the “fast lane”.

As the world‘s leading digital bank, WeBank once again appeared on the stage of the Service Trade Fair, showing the achievements of digital inclusive small and micro financial services represented by the corporate financial brand “WeBank Enterprise+”. A bank that showcases services for small and micro businesses. “Weizhong Enterprise +” also implements the brand concept of “growing together with small and micro enterprises”, and joins hands with small and micro enterprise customers to show the achievements of digital technology innovation and jointly embrace the wave of the digital economy.

At the exhibition site, WeBank’s light and shadow “tunnel” with the keynote of “Technology Blue” first caught the audience’s eyes. From “the first online unsecured corporate working capital loan ‘Weiye Loan'” to “applications from over 3 million small and micro market entities”, the audience witnessed the achievements of WeBank’s corporate financial services in the process of passing through the tunnel . In addition, the audience will be presented with the full-link business service ecosystem of “Weizhong Enterprise +” created by digital technology in an interactive form, helping enterprises to realize and open up the whole process including financing, bill discounting, account management, insurance and other common business scenarios. Process digitization.

WeBank Assistant President Gong Gong said: “The digital economy is an important proposition for China‘s future development, and the digital transformation of small and micro enterprises is one of the major issues. WeBank adheres to independent innovation and technology-driven, and hopes to use digital technology for small and micro businesses. Micro-enterprises provide more services other than loans, give full play to our accumulated digital experience and traffic, and provide all-round and multi-level assistance for the development of small and micro enterprises, such as helping enterprises to promote products online, expand business contacts, and open online Sales channels, etc., so as to create a full-link business service ecosystem. Next, Wezhong Enterprise+ will further help small and micro enterprises to digitally transform, share the achievements of digital technology innovation with them, and jointly build a road of integrated development between the digital economy and the real economy.”

Among the forces driving the development of the digital economy, SMEs are the main force in digital transformation, but SMEs generally have huge demand for services such as industrial and commercial registration, intellectual property rights, financing and loans, legal finance and taxation. At the China Intelligent Industry Forum held during the Service Trade Fair, Lin Jianming, founder, chairman and CEO of Samoyed Cloud Technology Group, a leading AI decision-making enterprise in China, said that in the face of market demand, Samoyed Cloud Technology Group has gathered the power of decision-making intelligence and innovation. Create an innovative service network for small, medium and micro enterprises.

For example, in terms of financing, through the self-developed VSM similarity algorithm, the individual requirements of products and the differences between users and product vectors are intelligently matched, which greatly reduces transaction costs and improves decision-making efficiency. In terms of intelligent finance and taxation, the AI ​​decision-making intelligent system of algorithm + knowledge + scene is used to achieve accurate matching, identification and classification of front-end data, support intelligent financial basic execution operations, and make complex and cumbersome financial decision-making work more flexible and intelligent.