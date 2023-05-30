Home » Digital Transformation and Intelligent Improvement of Logistics Enterprises Boost High-Quality Development-Qianlong.com China Capital.com
Digital Transformation and Intelligent Improvement of Logistics Enterprises Boost High-Quality Development

Digital Transformation and Intelligent Improvement of Logistics Enterprises Boost High-Quality Development

Source title: Digital Transformation and Intelligent Improvement of Logistics Enterprises Help High-Quality Development

CCTV news:Since 2023, logistics supply and demand have improved simultaneously, but relative to supply, demand recovery still faces certain pressure, especially the operating costs of logistics companies have rebounded. Experts suggest that we should focus on innovation in multiple fields such as service and technology, and reduce costs through upstream and downstream collaboration in the supply chain.

In April, the new order index of the logistics industry fell by 1.4 percentage points month-on-month, and the constraints of weak demand still exist. From the perspective of logistics service prices, logistics service prices in most segments have slowed down. Among them, China‘s export container freight index was 948.48 points, down 5.3% from the previous month. The monthly average of the China Road Logistics Freight Index was 103.2 points, down 0.18% from the previous month.

From January to April, the cost per 100 yuan of operating income of key surveyed logistics companies was 95.2 yuan, which was higher than that of the first quarter. Among them, labor costs and raw material costs such as fuel increased by more than 10% year-on-year.

Experts said that since the beginning of this year, logistics companies have been under greater pressure to reduce costs and increase efficiency, and need to focus on innovation in multiple fields such as service and technology. Help high-quality development by exploring ways such as digital transformation and intelligent improvement.

