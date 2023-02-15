Despite the progress made in recent years, in terms of digital skills, Italy is still behind the other main European countries, even if the Peninsula seems on track to close the gap. The Desi (Digital Economy and Society Index) points out that last year the boot rose by two positions in the European digitization ranking, while remaining in the lower part of the ranking (18th place out of 27 Member States). Furthermore, Italy is the country ahead in Europe in the implementation of the interventions envisaged in the Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) for the digital transformation, having already completed 17% of dedicated milestones and targets (against 10% in Spain and France and zero in 15 countries, including Germany). An excellent performance which however requires us to accelerate in the most critical areas. This is underlined by a research carried out by theDigital Agenda Observatory from the School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic which focuses in particular on the development of digital skills among the population, considering that according to the Desi 2022 index, over half of Italian citizens do not even have basic skills from this point of view.

The resources and the crucial role of the Public Administration

The plan dedicates an entire 40 billion euro mission to digital, to which are added the digitization initiatives present in the other six missions, for a total of 48 billion in total resources. To understand its dimension, Italy plans to spend 37% of all European resources dedicated to digital transformation under the Next Generation Eumuch more than other countries (18 will spend less than 2 billion euros, the Spain 20, the Germania 13 and the France 8). As of 16 December, 30 of the 173 milestones and targets envisaged for the Digital Agenda have been achieved. At least 60% of the resources are allocated to public bodies for which there are 13 milestones and 27 targets to be achieved in 2023. The procurement front will be particularly interested, in which, for example, the complete digitization of everything is expected the life cycle of public contracts. In this regard, “we need to make sure that the almost 10 billion euros dedicated to the digital transformation of the PA are spent effectively and efficiently, monitoring their use over time”, observes Luca Gastaldi, director of the Digital Agenda Observatory.

The regional Desi

In addition to being behind in the European comparison, Italy is also characterized by the digital divide between the regions of the South and the Centre-North. A theme on which theDigital Agenda Observatory who calculated a Desi from which it also emerges that by comparing the 21 Italian Regions and Autonomous Provinces with a group of “twin” European Regions, even the most advanced territories of our country are not true digital champions in Europe. All European regions similar to ours do better in terms of overall internet use and win the comparison on 8 of the 9 indicators considered, with the exception of broadband access.

And they are right there Northern and Central regions (higher in regional Desi) to lag more than similar regions in the rest of Europe. Just to fill the gap, for several years our country has been trying to adopt a model for the development and provision of digital public services “Government as a Platform” that leverages shared datasets and components; platforms to centralize the offer of public services; application interoperability models based on Api (application programming interface) and open standards; cloud solutions to ensure scalability, security control and efficiency. Among the steps still to be taken, he explains Mariano Corso, scientific director of the Digital Agenda Observatory, “first of all we must complete the reform of the Code of public contracts, accelerating their digitization. Furthermore, it is necessary to rethink the planning and response mechanisms of public tenders, too often designed with the concern of preventing appeals and disputes and bringing procurement skills within all the Public Administrations”. Finally, among the recommendations of the Observatory, for Italy to be able to respond to the digital call, there is the need to define a governance that provides for strong supervision and coordination on the issues of the Digital Agenda. “The interventions to be grounded are multiple and complex”, he analyzes Giuliano Noci, scientific director of the Digital Agenda Observatory. “Their implementation also requires collaboration, in a very short time, by a plurality of public and private actors. We need a strong direction that keeps everyone’s attention high to ‘play their part’ in an articulated and productive way”.