Digital upgrade for old technology – how distribution networks are fit for the future: Newspaper for municipal economy

The digitization subsidiary Eon One was founded in September 2022, which also includes the three scale-ups grid-X, envelio and Lemonbeat, in which the parent company holds the majority. The name Eon One goes back to the fact that all digital technologies are offered from a single source, explained Tim van Amstel, one of the three managing directors, in a ZfK interview.

On the one hand, his company develops the solutions for the group itself, i.e. E.ON solutions are expanded and adapted for use in their own subsidiaries, and on the other hand, solutions from startups supplement the…