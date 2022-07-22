Home Business Digital Value experiments with “Easy Fridays”: on Fridays we work 4 hours
Digital Value experiments with "Easy Fridays": on Fridays we work 4 hours

Digital Value experiments with "Easy Fridays": on Fridays we work 4 hours

The working hours go from eight to four hours and on Fridays it becomes “easy”. The corporate welfare initiative launched by Digital Value, an ICT company listed on the Euronext Growth segment for four years now, is called “Easy Friday”, for the summer of 2022. It works like this: from 8 July to 5 August, for five Fridays , working hours are reduced. The twenty hours of additional holidays offered by the company are aimed at promoting the improvement of the balance between work and private life for the more than three hundred employees of the group. “A sign of recognition to the internal community for the results we are achieving and for the transformation underway in the group”, comments the president Massimo Rossi.

“We are considering strengthening a set of virtuous actions for our sustainable development in the awareness that, also through corporate social responsibility, we will be able to achieve the goal of combining being an Italian pole of excellence with the ability to attract new talents »Continues Rossi. Digital Value has 558 million in annual revenues and 300 employees. The group carries out research, design, development and marketing of ICT solutions and services for the digitization of large account customers operating in the strategic sectors of the country’s economy – from telecommunications to transport, passing through finance – which represents the driving segment of the market.

