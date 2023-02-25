Listen to the audio version of the article

Digital Value starts the move on the Euronext Milan regulated market. This is what was approved yesterday by the board of directors of the Roman company, specialized in ITC infrastructures, which is already listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market.

The launch of the project for the admission to listing of the company’s shares on the principal market is an important step for the company, which landed on the stock exchange in November 2018 thanks to the cloud-based spac operation promoted by Electa, by Simone Strocchi. Digital Value’s stock, from a 10 euro quotation, is now over 67 euro, with a market cap of over 673 million.

Last December, Marco Patuano, board member and advisor to Digital Value’s strategic development plan, told Il Sole24 Ore about his aspirations in terms of price lists: «Let’s see how the market is doing – Patuano said – but it is clear that the main segment can represent a natural as well as a positive evolution». An evolution that is now almost a reality. The listing project on Euronext Milan will now be submitted to the approval of the next Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for early April. And as an official note released by the company explains, the translisting operation “is aimed at allowing the company to benefit from greater liquidity of its securities and visibility from the market and institutional investors”. regulated market “will strengthen the now consolidated relationships with its strategic partners, as well as allow for the involvement of further institutional investors with a view to progressively enhancing the Digital Value group, its brand and its competitive positioning”.

The operation, as already written, is clearly subject to obtaining approval from the assembly, but also to the completion of the formal and substantial obligations required by the Authorities and the necessary authorizations from them. To support the admission project of its securities at Euronext Milan, Digital Value will be supported by Banca Intesa, Equita SIM, BDO Italia, PWC Business Services, GattiPavesiBianchiLudovici, Baker&McKenzie and Clifford Chance.