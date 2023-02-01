Digital Value closed the year ended 31 December 2022 with consolidated, unaudited revenues of 706.9 million euros, up by +109.4 million compared to the previous year (+18.3%).

This result exceeds the consensus of analysts by 1.4% determined at 697.2 million and confirms the country’s strong focus on investments for digitization and for the efficiency of ICT infrastructures.

Digital Business Transformation accounts for 33.8% of consolidated revenues with 239.1 million (+60.5%). The Line of Business includes Edge Computing, Big Data analytics and Cloud and Software Platforms, also provided in PAASSAAS mode, as well as Integration and Video Communication services.

The Next Generation Data Center activities, which represent the historic Digital Value market with the management and transport of data on both physical and virtual infrastructures of the Data Center, the advanced networks and their security, generated revenues of 296.1 million, +18.9 million compared to the previous year, amounting to 41.9% of the Group’s total revenues.

Smart Workplace Transformation solutions contributed €171.7 million to consolidated revenues, in line with the previous year and equal to 24.3% of total revenues. This Line of Business, a point of excellence for the Group due to the high quality standards required, includes the

support activities and implementation of the digital transformation of workstations and personal productivity of customers, including end point security.

With reference to the main markets targeted, Digital Value generated 43.9% of revenues in the Public Administration area, also benefiting from the launch of the PNRR; 24% in the Telco & Media sector; 21.1% towards Industry and 11% towards the Finance market, which recorded a significant growth of 40.8% compared to 2021 benefiting from the strong commercial push aimed at strengthening the Group’s position on Banking Groups, object of huge investments in ICT and innovation.