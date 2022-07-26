Today DIGITAL360, an innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announced that it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of a 51% stake in Meridiana Italia srl ​​Meridiana operates in the field of specialist services for the Public Administration, supporting bodies and institutions in the management of European programs on the national and community territory.

Meridiana’s main area of ​​operation is technical assistance, provided to client PAs, for the design, management, evaluation and monitoring of programs and projects under European and national structural funds.

The acquisition of 51% Meridiana will take place at a price consisting of a fixed and a variable component. The first component was determined at € 3.3 million, which will be paid as

– Up to a maximum of € 0.62 million in DIGITAL360 shares, the unit value of which will be determined by the average of the official prices of the share in the three months prior to closing;

– For the amount of € 1.57 million in cash at closing;

– For the amount of 1.15 million euros in cash within 12 months of closing.

The second component will be determined in an amount equal to 51% of Meridiana’s NFP calculated on the date of the last day of the month preceding the closing. This amount, if positive (credit), will be paid entirely in cash by DIGITAL360 to the sellers, if negative (debt), it will be returned by them (in proportion to the share held by them) to DIGITAL360 as a reduction of the fixed component referred to in the previous point.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in November 2022.

The acquisition of Meridiana strengthens DIGITAL360’s presence in the world of consulting services to support innovation and digital transformation of the PA, an area already managed by the Group through the companies FPA, ICT LAB PA and some Partners4Innovation practices.

According to Assoconsult, the consulting sector in Italy generated a total turnover of over 5 billion euros in 2021: the forecasts for 2022 show the expectation of an acceleration in the growth rate, around 10%, also thanks to the first positive repercussions from the implementation of the PNRR.

The entry into Meridiana’s DIGITAL360 Group allows us to pursue a twofold objective more quickly: to seize the opportunity of a rapidly growing market, thanks also to the important financial resources received through the PNRR, and to provide our contribution to the transformation and renewal of the PA, a goal of extraordinary importance for the entire country.