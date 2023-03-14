The administrative machinery sets stakes to maintain the status quo

In the Italy of the bell towers, even the digitization of the public administration has an autonomous life. Although there have been clear laws for some time that they ask for innovation and transparency, each office makes its own rules on online procedures that often end up making life difficult for citizens. A few examples can help to understand what the state of the art is in every corner of the peninsula.

In Rome, for example, the Tar of Lazio he doesn’t even have a certified email for the public relations office. To the State Council to access your file, you must follow a procedure with an electronic appointment of the administrative justice. But it is not said that the request will be successful because the last word on access to the documents always belongs to a magistrate who could deny the documentation. Not necessarily giving reasons. And the same procedure, although still dealing with administrative justice, does not apply to the Tar which has its own rules, obscure to most.

L’Antitrust then it decided to eliminate the pec as a tool for filing complaints. Now there is a new telematic procedure so cumbersome, that the same authority has developed three videos to explain it to citizens. Time to be able to file a complaint? About a couple of weeks. On the other hand, you can appeal to the reminder office. atCybersecurity Agency then they devised a staff selection system that is at least questionable: an initial screening is done via email according to criteria which, however, are not communicated to the candidate.

Famous then became the case of the municipality of Milan which, in December, had recovered the possibility of downloading “third party” online master certificates, identifying himself via Spid. The reason? The Office of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data had raised observations on the protection of confidentiality not only for the municipality of Milan, but also for all Italian local administrations. Except then back off in general outrage.

Public administration that you go, different rules that you find

All hostile to digitization and above all to transparency. Yet on paper, so to speak, life should be easier for everyone. No more queues or appointments. Only online requests, access codes, digital acknowledgments, digital processes that cut the time of justice as Brussels has been asking us for years. And, however, things are not at all in these terms.

“We have today a digital administration code and the technical rules in the hands of Agid on the formation, management and conservation of IT documents which should be general for everyone. It’s a pity that if you go into the taxation, health, justice, school, work sectors, everyone has made his own technical rules. Many times they even contradict Agid’s guidelines. It is clear that we are in chaos” explains the lawyer Andrea Lisi, president of theNational association of IT data custody operators (Anorc).

“So more than simplification thanks to digitization we are at Tacitus brocade: The corrupted state, the more laws (many are the laws when the State is corruptndr) . When there are many rules and there is no regulatory simplification, digitization complicates rather than solves. And this is unfortunately what is happening” adds the expert who is part of Technical committee for digitization of the Prime Minister’s officecreated by the undersecretary with responsibility for technological innovation, Alessio Butti.

Only one out of eight administrations follows Agid guidelines

This was revealed by a study by Anorc which will be presented on March 23rd. Basically everyone does as they see fit in matters of publication and storage of IT documents also within the area dedicated to transparency of the corporate website. All this effectively prevents technology from making information accessible to citizens and the work of the public administration transparent.

“Today any citizen can use generalized civic access, the so-called Foia, even for acts for which he has no legitimate interest, so even if it’s not part of the procedure. All this to favor the transparent control of the work of the Public Administration. However, it is clear that if the deed is not digitized well, there is the risk of not having applied the principles of the digital code, which has now recently celebrated its 18th birthday” he adds.

“It’s a pity that Anorc’s analysis shows that the PA does not apply it. The result is that today you risk having access to poorly controlled databases, not digitized with the administrations not even finding the documents because half the archive is analogical (paper, ed) and half digital. Of course digital firstwe have administrations that live in analog-digital promiscuity e they exploit that promiscuity in order not to be transparent and to continue to be opaque”.

Privacy becomes the excuse to “limit” transparency

More often than not, the issue of privacy becomes the reason for blocking citizens’ access to information. But no one has ever foreseen a smile slot for the circulation of data, not even in Europe. “When we talk about privacy, we refer to the European regulation 679 which is instead classified as protection of personal data and free movement.

Anyone who says they can’t digitize because they have to protect the data and there is confidentiality is lying, because by complying with European rules, the data is freed by making it circulate from one administration to another” continues Lisi. It is clear that the data must circulate in a controlled manner following the purpose, the legal basis. On these bases, the European regulation on privacy does not block the flow of information, but rather facilitates it.

“The sore point is that digitization entails a loss of power for any public administration. The leader has always had the power that I call del drawer closedof the paper file which he keeps closed in a drawer and which he reopens only if he is forced to. With a digitized process, guaranteed by interoperability standards, unchangeability, integrity and access deconstructs the power of the analog drawer. All this frightens the public administrations, the old powers that prefer to keep those drawers closed” the expert clarifies.

“Digitization, the serious one, preceded by simplification, opens drawers, all of them. Or rather, it allows those who have them to open them keys with access privileges that are no longer in the hands of a few, but in the hands of citizens who conquer the power of control over the work of the public administration thanks to digitalisation. All this is incredibly scary and creates blocks with regulations that are not always talked about”.

Public administration documents

It has been provided for by law since the 1990s, but the point is that there are no sanctions and everyone goes their own way. “The data and documents of the public administration must be born digital, there are no exceptions, not a regulatory problem but a cultural one. But if I continue to receive certified emails, print, perhaps stamp and then scan, it is clear that I no longer have the data. I have a scanned card, an absurd shame that public administrations continue to do” he specifies.

“The data must be digital, inserted in a standard archive which guarantees its integrity and unchangeability. Authenticity of the data and from there you can take all native IT documents. The problem is that there are no penalties. As is often the case, the rules are there, but then everyone is gone on his behalf and there are no sanctions” underlines Lisi. The issue is known to the government which is studying what to do through a plan that will be presented shortly through the Digitization Committee.

In the background there is the risk of a class action against the state

On paper, it is therefore possible that citizens or consumer associations bring a lawsuit against the State to have their rights recognised. In all sectors, from health to justice. It could happen, for example, in the case of AirItaly expatriateswho, despite the existence of the telematic process, have waited for years for the sentence on the judgment of unlawful dismissal. And, after winning, they found themselves on INPS asking for all the social safety nets back. A true paradox in which citizens’ rights are trampled on by two different branches of the administrative machine. “The digital citizenship rights exist, they can be activated through the Tar” explains Lisi. The same one that does not have a single electronic procedure for accessing the files. “The resistance is still very strong” he admits.

