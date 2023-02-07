Home Business Diletta Leotta scores: after Inter-Milan, what a show at Sanremo 2023!
Business

Diletta Leotta scores: after Inter-Milan, what a show at Sanremo 2023!

by admin
Diletta Leotta scores: after Inter-Milan, what a show at Sanremo 2023!

Diletta Leotta (Instagram dilettaleotta)

Diletta Leotta, after Inter-Milan here is the Sanremo 2023 fashion show

Diletta Leotta and San Siro a San Remo 2023.

The presenter and showgirl followed the derby on Saturday evening Inter-Milan (won 1-0 by the Nerazzurri, with goals from Lautaro Martinez) with the usual direct of Dazn.

Now break from soccer until next weekend and week to the sound of music (all “live from here”) he writes on an Instagram post.

And she publishes some stories in which she is seen making a fun parade on the red carpet (see gallery).

Diletta Leotta (here his padel-double vip with Karius and the confessions to Affaritaliani.it) in fact will lead the transmission 105 Take Away (con Daniel Battaglia), usually broadcast in the Milanese studios of Radio 105directly from the host city San Remo Festival.

Read also

VALENTINA VIGNALI SELFIESValentina Vignali selfie to scream. The sweatshirt opens and… “Dangerous Curves”(Instagram valentinavignali)

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The first collapse of school?Many netizens reported that they have been recruited in the hot search on Tencent conference "collapse"_Crash_Network_Related

You may also like

Orcel wins on appeal with Santander. The bank...

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks rose...

Best Prepaid Card: The Best Rechargeable Cards

Wall Street on tiptoe waiting for Powell. Kashkari...

The race to renew 62 boards is starting...

Powell’s latest talk: I don’t know that the...

New stadium of Rome, with the resolution on...

Ferretti Group, employee bonuses and IPO in sight

AI chatbots are in the ascendant, Google, Microsoft,...

Resolution 48 of 02/01/2023 – Authorization to stipulate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy