Diletta Leotta, after Inter-Milan here is the Sanremo 2023 fashion show

Diletta Leotta and San Siro a San Remo 2023.

The presenter and showgirl followed the derby on Saturday evening Inter-Milan (won 1-0 by the Nerazzurri, with goals from Lautaro Martinez) with the usual direct of Dazn.

Now break from soccer until next weekend and week to the sound of music (all “live from here”) he writes on an Instagram post.

And she publishes some stories in which she is seen making a fun parade on the red carpet (see gallery).

Diletta Leotta (here his padel-double vip with Karius and the confessions to Affaritaliani.it) in fact will lead the transmission 105 Take Away (con Daniel Battaglia), usually broadcast in the Milanese studios of Radio 105directly from the host city San Remo Festival.

