The photo was inundated with sexist and misogynistic, grossly rude messages

Diletta Leotta posted a tender shot on Instagram, which portrays the first forms of the tummy. Only a few days ago, in fact, the announcement of the first pregnancy for the television and radio presenter born in 1991 (she is 31 years old) with the German footballer (he is the goalkeeper of Newcastle Utd) Loris Karius, who is 29 years old. of great personal happiness, then shared with followers on social media: yet not everyone is able to maintain even a modicum of education. The website www.lawebstar.it reports it.

Diletta Leotta posted a shot on Instagram, which portrays her in a red bathing suit on the beach. The radio and television presenter is currently on vacation in Dubai, together with her boyfriend. Diletta therefore wanted to share the first sweet photo of her tummy with her followers, which is starting to show itself. The description, added by Leotta, reads: “First holiday together”. The reference, of course, is to the creature she is carrying.

A photo of this type, however, was literally flooded with sexist and misogynistic messages, strongly rude. What has gone most popular is the reference, rather than vulgar, to the MILF category (the acronym refers to mature women still considered sexually attractive). “Category MILF,” wrote one user. Yet another: “If the baby doesn’t want milk, I’ll take care of it…”. “She will be born in 15 days just so she can latch onto those big nipples right away,” another user wrote.

