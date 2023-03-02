Today, OnePlus Li Jie said,The new OnePlus Ace 2V will be equipped with the same top-level flagship screen as the OnePlus Ace 2, which is a dimensionality reduction blow in the same gear.

It is reported that this screen is a Tianma T7+ screen, 6.74 inches, 2772 x 1240 resolution, the global default maximum brightness is 500nit, the global excitation maximum is 1100nit, and the local peak maximum is 1450nit.

at the same time,Support 120Hz refresh rate (40/45/60/90/120Hz adaptive), 720Hz touch sampling rate, support 10bit color depth and 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

Not only that, this screen also supports the flagship Consonance touch technology, subverting industry practices. With the blessing of Lingxi touch technology, this screen can bring a silky and smooth experience whether it is sliding in daily applications or fierce team battles in games.

In other respects, OnePlus Ace 2V is equipped withMediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship chipCompletely eliminate the screen plastic bracket, the screen frame is only 1.46mm, built-in 5000mAh battery, support 80W fast charging.

The new phone will be officially released at 14:30 on March 7.