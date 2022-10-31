Jiwei.com news, a big V recently broke the news that the GFXBench performance of the Dimensity 9200 GPU is 328 FPS in the 1080P Manhattan ES 3.0 off-screen test, and the Manhattan ES 3.1 off-screen test score is 228 FPS, the highest increase of more than 40%, which is called the best Android. Strong GPU performance.

The person said: “The first running score of Dimensity 9200 new GPU was released, GFX ES3.0 328fps+3.1 228fps, Fage played the latest Immortalis G715 clearly.”

According to previous reports, the CPU architecture of Dimensity 9200 has been upgraded to a new generation of ultra-large core Cortex-X3, and the GPU adopts the new flagship Immortalis G715, which not only has top graphics processing performance, but also has significantly improved energy efficiency, which is higher than the overall performance of the previous generation Mail-G710. It is increased by 15%, energy consumption is reduced by 15%, and the energy efficiency performance is full.

The data running score also intuitively reflects the super performance of the Dimensity 9200. It was previously reported that the AnTuTu room temperature performance running score of the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 flagship chip exceeded 1.26 million, which is the top performance of today’s flagship. Judging from the results of this GPU revelation, Dimensity’s next-generation flagship chip has powerful game performance, and the follow-up performance is worth looking forward to.

(Proofreading / Sun Lili)