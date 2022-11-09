Yesterday afternoon, MediaTek officially released the next-generation flagship chip Dimensity 9200. However, the most exciting thing about the Dimensity 9200 this time is not the performance improvement of the CPU, but the overall power consumption control and the performance improvement of the GPU. After the release of the Dimensity 9200, many netizens even asserted that the Android camp has already achieved a corner overtaking and hanging A16.

This time, in terms of architecture, the Dimensity 9200 has ushered in a relatively large change. The first is that the large core has been upgraded from the X2 ultra-large core of last year’s Dimensity 9000 to this year’s X3 ultra-large core, and the support for 32-bit applications was removed for the first time on the X2 ultra-large core last year, thus reducing transistors to simplify the overall design.

This year’s X3 ultra-large core is a step further on the basis of the X2 ultra-large core, and has been specially optimized for 64-bit, which can better support 64-bit applications. In terms of three large cores, the Dimensity 9200 was replaced by the A715 from last year’s A710, which also completely cut off support for 32-bit applications, greatly simplified the core design and reduced the number of transistors.

In fact, last year’s A710 has been complained by users in actual performance, and it is simply terrible in terms of energy efficiency ratio. Since the A715 has cut off the support for 32-bit applications this time, it is 4 times smaller than the previous generation in terms of decoding. ARM claims that under the same performance, the power consumption of the A715 is as much as 20% lower than that of the A710, which also makes people look forward to the overall power consumption performance of the Dimensity 9200.

However, the performance improvement of the A715 is not enough, with only a 5% performance improvement. But despite this, for the performance that is already strong enough in the Android camp, solving the problem of energy efficiency ratio is the top priority right now.

Fortunately, the four small cores have been upgraded in the support of 32-bit applications this time, so that the A510 small core that did not support 32-bit applications before has added support for 32-bit applications.

The core frequency of Dimensity 9200 is the same as last year in three clusters, X3 super core 3.05GHz, A715 large core 2.85GHz, A510 small core 1.8GHz, and has 8MB of L3 cache and 6MB of system cache.

Officially,Compared with the previous generation Dimensity 9000 in GeekBench5, the Dimensity 9200 has a 12% improvement in CPU single-core performance, a 10% improvement in multi-core performance, a 10% increase in heat dissipation, and a 25% reduction in power consumption under the same performance.

In the GeekBench5 running score released by the UP master “Geeke Bay”, the multi-core running score of Dimensity 9200 is 4459 points, which is only more than 100 points higher than that of Dimensity 9000, while facing A16’s 5622 points and A15’s 5059 points are both There is a small difference.

However, this time, the Dimensity 9200 is mainly optimized for energy efficiency.In actual performance, the performance of the previous generation only uses 1W lower power consumption than the previous generation, and the effect of reducing power consumption is still very obvious.

In terms of single-core, it is basically similar to multi-core, which is a certain distance from Apple’s A-series processors, but its performance in terms of power consumption is still very dazzling. And such a CPU upgrade can only be said to be quite satisfactory. Compared with last year’s practice of exchanging power consumption and heat for performance, this year’s Dimensity 9200 is still doing a good job in terms of balance.

And in the most important GPU link, it is the highlight of the Dimensity 9200. Before the release, some netizens leaked the performance test results of the Dimensity 9200 GPU.

The Dimensity 9200 adopts the Immortalis-G715MC11 GPU, which not only supports the hardware ray tracing technology on the mobile terminal, but also officially claims that the GFXBench Manhattan 3.0 test performance is 32% higher than that of the Dimensity 9000, and the power consumption is reduced by 41%.

In previous revelations,The Dimensity 9200 achieved 328Fps in the GFX1080p Manhattan 3.0 off-screen test, and the GFX1080p Manhattan 3.1 off-screen test achieved 228Fps.

In contrast, according to Qualcomm’s official data, the GFX1080p Manhattan 3.0 off-screen test score of the Snapdragon 8+Gen1 is 281Fps, and the GFX1080p Manhattan 3.1 off-screen test score is 188Fps, and the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 has a significant lead.

This time, “Geek Bay” also tested the GPU.In the GFXBench5.0 test, the GPU of the Dimensity 9200 ran to 66.4 frames, which is a big improvement compared to the A16’s 53.3 frames and the A15’s 53.6 frames.There is even a hint of crushed taste. Of course, under such extreme performance, power consumption will be a relatively big problem.

And the fact is that, under the extreme performance, the power consumption of Dimensity 9200 is close to 12W. In low-load scenarios, the Dimensity 9200 needs 3.4W of power to run to the level of A14, and the overall energy efficiency ratio is still very well controlled.

Combined with the overall test results, the energy efficiency control of the Dimensity 9200 is almost comparable to that of the A16 and A15. It can be seen that the progress of the Dimensity 9200 in terms of GPU is indeed very rapid this time.

However, all of this is only based on the premise of the engineering machine. Compared with the official version of the retail machine, the engineering machine has natural disadvantages in terms of performance scheduling and heat dissipation. , maybe the Dimensity 9200 has a useful place.

Last year, the Android camp was still far behind Apple’s A-series processors, and there was even a sense of unease among the public, believing that the Android camp was too far away from the A-series processors, and it was difficult to catch up. I didn’t expect that MediaTek suddenly made efforts this year to launch such a performance monster as the Dimensity 9200, which made me more and more looking forward to the model equipped with this chip at the end of the month.

