Dimensity and Huya Join Forces for High-Energy Carnival, Dominated by OPPO Find X6 Super Performance

Dimensity and Huya Collaborate for High-Energy Carnival Showcasing OPPO Find X6’s Superior Performance

Guangzhou, China – From July 8th to July 9th, MediaTek’s Dimensity joined forces with Huya Live to host a thrilling event called the “Tianji x Huya High Energy Carnival” in the commercial center of Guangzhou University City. The event spanned two days and featured two popular mobile games, “Peace Elite” and “Glory of the King”, with e-sports celebrities competing using smartphones equipped with Dimensity’s flagship mobile chip. The impressive performance of the Dimensity chip led to spectacular moments on the gaming battlefield.

During the event, Fu Guoyan, senior manager of MediaTek’s game strategic planning, provided detailed information about Dimensity’s flagship mobile chip and its advanced gaming technology. The interactive display area showcased various smartphones equipped with Dimensity chips, attracting a large audience eager to watch and experience the gaming and video capabilities of these devices.

On the “Tenji Airdrop Day”, the event’s first day, an e-sports celebrity known as “Peace First Brother” formed a team with the audience and utilized the OPPO Find X6, powered by Dimensity’s flagship mobile chip, to compete in a 100-player “Peace Elite” water friend competition. Thanks to the superior performance of the Dimensity 9200 chip, players could respond swiftly even in high-quality mode, seizing opportunities and showcasing their skills.

At the Dimensity × Huya High Energy Carnival, an interactive display area allowed attendees to experience smartphones equipped with Dimensity chips firsthand. Among the showcased devices, the OPPO Find X6 equipped with the Dimensity 9200 flagship chip stood out, attracting a large number of interested spectators curious about its gaming and video functionalities.

The OPPO Find X6, certified by the Peace Elite Competition Laboratory, boasts the powerful and stable Dimensity 9200 flagship chip. It is equipped with fast LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 flash memory, ensuring a reliable foundation for a seamless gaming experience. The phone supports HyperBoost full-link game frame stabilization technology, which maximizes performance and provides users with an exceptional e-sports-level gaming experience. Additionally, the OPPO Find X6 incorporates cutting-edge heat dissipation technology, ensuring optimal temperature control during intense gaming sessions.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the OPPO Find X6 revolutionizes the mobile photography industry by introducing a super light and shadow three main camera system. This innovative setup, including a 50-megapixel outsole wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a super light-sensitive periscope telephoto lens, delivers stunning images with flagship-level quality. The phone also supports the Hasselblad portrait mode, empowered by the Mariana MariSilicon X image-specific NPU chip, for lifelike and professional-level portrait photography.

The event also featured a “brand wall” exhibiting popular models from mainstream mobile phone manufacturers equipped with Dimensity flagship chips, further highlighting the capabilities of these powerful mobile platforms.

MediaTek has consistently remained at the forefront of mobile game technology innovation, collaborating with brands like OPPO to drive industry development and change. The Dimensity ecosystem continues to expand, bringing advanced technologies such as mobile hardware ray tracing, game adaptive control technology (MAGT), and variable rate rendering (VRS) to more mobile games. These advancements accelerate the evolution of the gaming experience for mobile players.

The Dimensity × Huya High-Energy Carnival demonstrated the close partnership between MediaTek’s Dimensity mobile platform and the mobile gaming ecosystem. Through breakthrough innovations, MediaTek is driving profound changes in the industry. As chip manufacturers continue to introduce game technology breakthroughs and innovations, users can expect an unprecedented leap in the mobile gaming experience.

For more information, visit Sohu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

