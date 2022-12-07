Home Business Dimon (JP Morgan) shoots zero against bitcoin & co. Here’s what he thinks about cryptocurrencies
Business

Dimon (JP Morgan) shoots zero against bitcoin & co. Here’s what he thinks about cryptocurrencies

by admin
Dimon (JP Morgan) shoots zero against bitcoin & co. Here’s what he thinks about cryptocurrencies

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon confirms his longstanding skepticism about cryptocurrencies and likens them to useless “pet rocks”. In an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, the US banker called cryptocurrencies “a complete sideshow”.

Dimon said cryptocurrencies have also been plagued by other corruption issues such as money laundering, terrorist financing, tax evasion and sex trafficking. “Why do we allow these things to happen?” he wonders “I think the regulators who beat up the banks should maybe focus a little more on cryptocurrencies.”

In the past, Dimon had referred to digital tokens as one “decentralized Ponzi scheme“, “dangerous” and that “it is not good for anyone”. In October of last year, as bitcoin was nearing an all-time high, Dimon claimed that bitcoin was “worthless.”

Conversely, Dimon also defends the blockchain technology underlying the use of cryptocurrencies, stating that his views on cryptocurrencies “do not mean that the blockchain is not real”.

See also  Mozzarella Dop, the packaging is increasingly green

You may also like

Prima Industrie: the Alpha and Peninsula funds launch...

TSMC went to the U.S. to set up...

Campari: completes the purchase of 70% of Wilderness...

US stocks close: “Powell recession” getting closer?S&P 500...

Wall Street opens flat after recent sales, down...

A grotesque confrontation over inflation is playing out...

Port inventory depletion supports iron ore’s strong shock_Sina...

Brunello Cucinelli: raises guidance on 2022 turnover, title...

Bank of Canada raises rates by 50 bp...

Glencore, investment of 5 million for the production...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy