Dimon to the authorities, “it’s time to end the crisis” – FinanzaOnline

According to the CEO of JPMorgan, Jamie Dimon It is time for regulators to step up to end the banking sector crisis. And he also predicts that policymakers have not learned their lessons from the banking sector turmoil following the bankruptcies of SVB, Signature Bank e First Republicwithin a month.

“I think things will get worse for banks: more regulations, more rules and more requirements,” said the CEO of the largest bank in the world, Dimon in an interview with Bloomberg TV “If you go overboard with certain rules, requirements, regulations, there are some of these community banks that tell me they have more compliance officers than loan officers.”

Meanwhile in today’s session the regional banks continue to lose ground in particular PacWest who loses the 28% a $4.64 per share. More moderate losses for the other US bank, recent victim of the sell-offs, Western Alliance which scores a -0,7% at $27 a share.

Dimon, accountability also to regulators

Jamie Dimon played a central role in saving First Republic at a critical time for the US banking sector.

“We have to end the banking crisis,” Dimon said. “Whatever the FDIC, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Fed have to do to improve things, they should do it as soon as possible.”

The Fed’s rate hike policy and subsequent bank runs caused the bankruptcy of three US lenders. JPMorgan’s bailout of First Republic and Dimon’s statement that “this part of the crisis is over” did little to allay investor concerns about the strength of the sector. The regional banking index KBW has lost the 12% since the announcement of the agreement.

According to Dimon, banks should have been encouraged to look into potential pitfalls, rather than run an annual stress test of hundreds of thousands of pages, fostering a “false sense of security.” The JPMorgan CEO also specified that regulators must better manage the financial situations of smaller banks, so as “not to be constantly surprised”.

While the main blame for what happened lies with bank CEOs and boards of directors, “I think there needs to be humility on the part of regulators,” said Dimon. “Regulators should say, OK, we were kind of a part of the problem, instead of just pointing fingers.”

Dimon, Short sellers must be punished

According to Dimon, despite the turmoil, the regional banking sector is “pretty strong” and “hopefully we’re nearing the end” of the problems.

Dimon like many other bankers questioned the behavior of some short sellerssaying he believes the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should look into that business for any “unscrupulous” tactics.

The JPMorgan CEO acknowledged his beliefs are at odds with his staff members, who said their analysis of short selling revealed the activity had nothing to do with falling stock prices. banking. He also said there is no real evidence of pervasive short selling of the stocks of small lenders.

However, he said, “if people are colluding or people go short and tweet about a bank, they should follow through with it, and forcefully,” Dimon said. “They should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”