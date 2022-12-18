Stock code: 300378 Stock abbreviation: Dingjie Software Announcement code: 2022-12114



Dingjie Software Co., Ltd.



Regarding the internal transfer of shares between shareholders holding more than 5% of the shares and their concerted actors



Reminder announcement of the plan



The company and all members of the board of directors guarantee that the content of information disclosure is true, accurate and complete, without false records, misleading statements or major omissions.



complete, without false records, misleading statements or major omissions.



(hereinafter referred to as “TOP”), due to the needs of asset planning, it is planned to



Within six months thereafter, transfer the shares of the company to Mr. Ye Zizhen, the person acting in concert, through a block transaction.



More than 800,000 shares (not exceeding 0.30% of the company’s total share capital ratio).Implementation of the internal share transfer plan



During the period, if the company happens to distribute dividends, give bonus shares, increase share capital, issue new shares or allot shares, etc.



Items, the number of transferred shares and the shareholding ratio will be adjusted accordingly.



It does not involve a shareholding reduction to the market, does not involve a tender offer, and will not cause the company’s largest shareholder and its unanimous actions



Changes in the number and proportion of Dongren’s total shareholding will not have a significant impact on the corporate governance structure and sustainable operations.



Therefore, investors are welcome to invest rationally.



1. Overview of the plan



Recently, the company received the “Internal transfer between persons acting in concert” issued by TOP, a shareholder holding more than 5% of the shares.



Notification Letter of the Share Plan”, due to the needs of asset planning, it is planned to



Within six months after the transfer (except for the time when laws, regulations and normative documents stipulate that the transfer cannot be carried out), the



Transfer of no more than 800,000 company shares (accounting for 0.30% of the company’s total share capital) to its counterpart



The touching Mr. Ye Zizhen.This share transfer plan is an internal share transfer between parties acting in concert in the company, not



It will lead to changes in the total shareholding ratio and number of TOP and its concerted parties.



Before the implementation of this plan, TOP held 19,712,242 shares of the company, accounting for 7.38% of the company’s total share capital.



Note: The company’s total share capital in this announcement is based on the latest share capital of 267,034,230 shares as the denominator for calculating the ratio (as of November 2022



On March 30, the number of shares in the company’s special securities account for repurchase was 0).



With Mr. Ye Zizhen, Mr. Sun Aibin, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Industrial



Fulian”), Xinyi Enterprise Management Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Xinai Consulting”)



Acting in concert relationship, the aforementioned shareholders hold a total of 60,353,027 shares of the company, accounting for 22.60% of the company’s total share capital,



It is the main shareholder of the company; after the implementation of this plan, the total number of shares held by TOP and its concerted parties and the shareholding ratio



The case remains unchanged, still 60,353,027 shares, accounting for 22.60% of the company’s total share capital.



2. Main content of this plan



(1) Basic content of this plan



Shares acquired by converting capital reserves into share capital



That is, from December 23, 2022 to June 22, 2023



shares, the proposed transfer ratio does not exceed 0.30% of the company’s current total share capital. During the implementation of the internal share transfer plan,



In the event of changes in the company’s shares such as distribution of bonuses, bonus shares, capitalization, issuance of new shares or allotment of shares, the transfer



The number of shares and shareholding ratio will be adjusted accordingly.



(II) Shareholder commitments and performance



The company’s shareholder TOP promises not to transfer or entrust others within 36 months from the date of listing of the company’s stock



Manage the shares of the company held directly or indirectly by it, and the company does not buy back the shares directly or indirectly held by it



company shares.If the stocks held by the company are reduced within two years after the expiration of the lock-up period, the reduction price shall not be lower than the issue price.



within 6 months after the listing of the company, if the closing prices of the company’s stocks are lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days,



Or the closing price at the end of 6 months after listing is lower than the issue price, and the lock-up period for holding the company’s shares is automatically extended by 6



months.



The company’s shareholder TOP promises: if the company’s stocks held by the company are reduced within two years after the lock-up period expires, it will be



The secondary market price that is lower than the issue price is traded from the secondary market through bidding or through the Shenzhen Stock Exchange comprehensive agreement transaction platform.



When the shareholding is reduced by more than 5%, an announcement must be made three trading days in advance; after the lock-up period expires for two years, the



According to the price of the secondary market, it can be traded from the secondary market through bidding or through the comprehensive agreement trading platform of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.



The number of easy reductions does not exceed 1% of the company’s total share capital.



The company’s shareholder TOP promises: when TOP transfers its shares in the target company, its concerted actors, Fii,



Mr. Ye Zizhen, Mr. Sun Aibin, and Xinai Consulting enjoy the priority of transfer under the same conditions.



The example is determined by its concerted parties Fii, Mr. Ye Zizhen, Mr. Sun Aibin, and Xinai Consulting, but



Except for TOP that adopts centralized auction trading method to reduce its holdings.

Up to now, TOP, the company’s shareholder, has strictly abided by the above commitments, and there has been no violation of the above commitments.

3. Relevant risk warnings and other relevant instructions

The company will decide whether to implement this internal share transfer plan according to the price and asset planning needs, etc., and the company will follow the relevant

It is required to disclose the progress of the implementation of this internal share transfer plan.

Several Regulations on Shareholding Reduction by Shareholders, Directors, Supervisors and Executives of Municipal Companies, Regulations on the Listing of Shares on the GEM of Shenzhen Stock Exchange

“Guidelines for Self-discipline Supervision of Listed Companies of Shenzhen Stock Exchange No. 2 – Standardized Operations of Companies Listed on the GEM

“Implementation of Shareholding Reduction for Shareholders, Directors, Supervisors, and Senior Management of Listed Companies on Shenzhen Stock Exchange”

“Detailed Rules” and other relevant laws, regulations and normative documents, as well as relevant commitments made by TOP.

Securities Law, Measures for the Administration of the Acquisition of Listed Companies, and other laws, administrative regulations, departmental rules, and normative documents

Regulation.At the same time, urge it to strictly abide by the “Shenzhen

Shareholders, directors, supervisors, and senior managers of listed companies on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange are required to implement the detailed rules for the reduction of shares

Relevant regulations, timely performance of information disclosure obligations.

It does not involve shareholding reduction to the market, does not involve a tender offer, and will not cause the company’s largest shareholder and its concerted parties to

The total number and proportion of shares held have changed, and this internal transfer plan of shares will not affect the corporate governance structure and shareholdings.

The company’s fundamentals have not undergone major changes. Investors are urged to invest rationally.

4. Documents available for inspection

The “Notification Letter on the Plan of Internal Transfer of Shares between Persons Acting in Concert” issued by the shareholder TOP.

