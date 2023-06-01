Dior is hungry for leather goods: towards a new bag district in Scandicci

Dior is ready to open a new luxury handbag factory in the Scandicci luxury district

Dior back in leather district of Scandicci, further consecrating the role of capital of luxury handbags. The brand of the French giant Lvmh is said to be in talks to buy a new factory of 7,500 square meters to be allocated to the manufacture of leather goods and accessories, which has already been identified a few hundred meters from the current Manufactures Dior, – opened for a decade, has at least 200 employees and is “next door” of the competitor Gucci – at number 10 in via delle Fonti, and would take the place of the factory now occupied by Savio Firminohistoric luxury furniture brand, which, as reported The sun 24 hours, would be ready to move to a new location even outside Scandicci. This is a strategic expansion considered the shortage of spaces left to be used as production sites in the Tuscan district and the boom in requests from brands in the luxury segment.

Read also: Gucci the greenest luxury brand. In sixth place the Italian Golden Goose

Currently, in fact, they are the new factories are under construction of bags Louis Vuitton but also Yves Saint Laurent, of the Kering group, as well as Balenciaga which is completing the establishment in Cerreto Guidi, in the metropolitan city of Florence. Also Givenchywhich opened in Bagno a Ripoli in place of Fendi which, again at Lvmh, built its 30 thousand square meter Factory nearby, inaugurated in October 2022. The Arnault conglomeratemeanwhile, also has officialized the acquisitionthrough its Metiérs d’Art division, of the majority of Nuti Ivohistorical tannery of Santa Croce sull’Arno (Pisa).

Subscribe to the newsletter

