In the dispute over US subsidies for green technologies, the US and the EU are aiming for an agreement on critical minerals required for electric cars. This was announced by US President Biden and EU Commission President von der Leyen after a meeting.

In the dispute over US subsidies for green technologies, the US and the EU want to come closer with an agreement on strategically important minerals for car batteries. US subsidies for electric vehicles should also be possible if minerals extracted or processed in the EU are in the batteries, as US President Joe Biden and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday after a meeting in the White House. Criticism of the compromise came from the EU Parliament.

Von der Leyen spoke on Twitter of a “big step” in the trade dispute with the United States. The President of the European Commission explained to journalists that important raw materials from the European Union should have “the same access to the American market as if they came from the American market”.

The EU and the USA are taking a further step towards each other with the planned agreement in the dispute over the so-called US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The law passed by Congress in the summer promotes green technologies with 370 billion dollars (350 billion euros), but these have to be manufactured in the USA. For example, the purchase of an electric car “Made in the USA” with a battery that is also made in the USA is subsidized with 7500 dollars.

The EU Commission and member states such as Germany and France have therefore accused Washington of protectionism and discrimination against European companies. There are fears that European battery manufacturers could relocate their production for electric cars to the USA in order to benefit from the subsidies there.

From the point of view of the chairman of the Trade Committee of the European Parliament, Bernd Lange (SPD), the trade dispute with the planned agreement on EU minerals in car batteries has been “defuse a little”, but is far from settled. “It is a big deal in terms of communication, but the substance shows that there is little in it,” he said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk on Saturday.

Biden “is going through with his protectionism,” said the EU politician. Cars subsidized by the USA still have to be 100 percent built in the USA. If, on the other hand, the EU states “promote an electric car, it can also be a Hyundai,” said Lange on Deutschlandfunk.

At their meeting on Friday, Biden and von der Leyen tried to find a common line on the subject of subsidies. It is “great that there is now such a massive investment in green and clean technologies,” von der Leyen said. The EU wants to catch up with its “Green Deal” industrial plan.

Only on Thursday did the EU Commission facilitate state aid for investments in green technologies until the end of 2025. Accordingly, in “exceptional cases” EU countries can compensate for subsidies in other countries with their own state aid for domestic industry.

In their joint statement, Biden and von der Leyen now emphasized that both sides would “take measures to prevent disruptions to transatlantic trade and investment flows that could result from their respective incentives”.

There should not be “zero-sum competition,” but rather the incentives should “maximize” the growth of clean energy and jobs in the industry. To this end, a “dialogue on incentives for clean energy” is to be launched, as stated in the joint declaration.

Biden and von der Leyen also discussed the Ukraine war at their White House meeting. They pledged further support to the government in Kiev: “We stand together in our unwavering support for Ukraine as long as it lasts.”

HOME PAGE