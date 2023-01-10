Home Business Directa doubles the number of customers in just three years
Business

by admin
Today Directa announced that it has exceeded 61 thousand customers, confirming also in 2022, the extraordinary growth of the Company’s performance in the last three-year period 2020-2022, despite the numerous economic difficulties present in the international context.

In detail, at the end of the year the number of open accounts reached 61,348, an increase of over 20% compared to a year ago and more than double compared to 1 January 2020 when there were a total of around 29,600; +21.4% in three years.

Total customer assets, represented by the sum of liquidity and financial instruments, reached a record value of approximately 3.5 billion euro, up by almost 500 million (+15.5%) compared to a year ago, despite the fact that 2022 was characterized by a generalized decline in the main price lists.

The total number of orders executed is growing further compared to 2021 with a number of transactions equal to approximately 4.2 million (+3% in one year), of which more than half on Borsa Italiana’s domestic markets where overall transactions are totaled 2.28 million, up just over 2% on 2021.

Finally, operations on futures, Idem, Eurex and CME, experienced unprecedented growth with a number of executions exceeding 920,000, an increase of over 62% in just one year.

