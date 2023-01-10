Today Directa announced that it has exceeded 61 thousand customers, confirming also in 2022, the extraordinary growth of the Company’s performance in the last three-year period 2020-2022, despite the numerous economic difficulties present in the international context.

In detail, at the end of the year the number of open accounts reached 61,348, an increase of over 20% compared to a year ago and more than double compared to 1 January 2020 when there were a total of around 29,600; +21.4% in three years.

Total customer assets, represented by the sum of liquidity and financial instruments, reached a record value of approximately 3.5 billion euro, up by almost 500 million (+15.5%) compared to a year ago, despite the fact that 2022 was characterized by a generalized decline in the main price lists.

The total number of orders executed is growing further compared to 2021 with a number of transactions equal to approximately 4.2 million (+3% in one year), of which more than half on Borsa Italiana’s domestic markets where overall transactions are totaled 2.28 million, up just over 2% on 2021.

Finally, operations on futures, Idem, Eurex and CME, experienced unprecedented growth with a number of executions exceeding 920,000, an increase of over 62% in just one year.