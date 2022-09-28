Today, Directa’s Board of Directors approved the consolidated half-year financial report as at 30 June 2022 which shows an increase in open accounts and market share. In particular, net commission income grew by 7.5% to reach € 7.85 million against the € 7.3 million achieved in the first half of 2021.

The net result for the year was € 3,745,432 compared to € 3,910,699 in the first half of 2021 and net of the extraordinary income that characterized the two periods, the result for 2022 is in strong growth, over € 800 thousand, compared to that of 2021.

Customer assets grew by 4.14% and this despite the decline in price lists and the number of open accounts increased which overall at 30 June 2022 were 56,372, an increase (+ 25.3%) compared to 44,979 at 30 June 2021 and in further growth (+ 10.9%) compared to 31 December 2021 when there were 50,815.

Meanwhile in Piazza Affari the Directa Sim stock moves on parity at 3.7 euros per share.