New York stock market contrasted in the opening bars of the penultimate session of the week. The + 0.3% of the Nasdaq stands out, while the S&P 500 stands at -0.03% and the Dow Jones drops 0.15%.

The larger-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims leads investors to believe the Federal Reserve could slow its aggressive monetary tightening cycle.

As a result, 10-year Treasury yields move lower favoring growth stocks.

Among the big names there is a 1% rebound for Tesla, while Twitter marks -1.08%. Apollo Global Management and Sixth Street Partners, who had made themselves available to provide funding for Musk’s $ 44 billion deal on Twitter, would no longer be in talks with the billionaire.