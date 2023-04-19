Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-04-19 12:48:31 Editor in charge: Zhang Minkai

The 2023 Shanghai Auto Show is underway. This year’s auto show is becoming a stage for various automakers to compete in intelligence. Electrification, intelligence, and digitalization… What room for imagination is there in future travel? Follow the reporter’s lens to see which technological elements are worthy of attention at this auto show.

Directly hit the Shanghai Auto Show: AI revolution leads smart travel