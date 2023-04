Directly hit the Shanghai Auto Show: AI revolution leads smart travel

The 2023 Shanghai Auto Show is underway. This year’s auto show is becoming a stage for various automakers to compete in intelligence. Electrification, intelligence, and digitalization… What room for imagination is there in future travel? Follow the reporter’s lens to see which technological elements are worthy of attention at this auto show.

