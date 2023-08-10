Home » DirecTV to Pay $16.85 Million in Settlement for Violating Do Not Call List
Business

DirecTV to Pay $16.85 Million in Settlement for Violating Do Not Call List

by admin
DirecTV to Pay $16.85 Million in Settlement for Violating Do Not Call List

DirecTV Ordered to Pay $16.85 Million in Class Action Lawsuit for Violating “Do Not Call” List

DirecTV, the popular American satellite subscription television provider, has been hit with a hefty fine of $16.85 million dollars as a result of a class action lawsuit. The company’s customers received marketing calls, despite being on the National Do Not Call Registry.

Affected customers who received these marketing calls will now be eligible for compensation, amounting to around $464.00 USD. However, customers must have submitted a claim within the specified deadline, which was on August 7th.

To determine if they qualified for the claim, customers can verify their phone number on the official website. Those listed as eligible claimants should be aware that their legal rights have been violated and have the option to join the class action lawsuit against DirecTV.

The case reveals that DirecTV personnel made telemarketing calls to their clients, disregarding their registration on the National Do Not Call Registry. Disturbingly, it has been confirmed by the court that many customers had their legal rights violated. Approximately 113,997 numbers were called during this process.

DirecTV has admitted that its Ohio-based distributor, AC1, was responsible for making the prohibited calls. Consequently, the Settlement Fund of $16.85 million will be used to compensate the affected customers. Cash payments ranging from $324.00 USD to $464.00 USD will be made to eligible claimants. The fund will also cover attorneys’ fees and other related expenses.

The class action lawsuit serves as a reminder to companies to respect customers’ privacy and abide by regulations regarding telemarketing calls. DirecTV’s negligence in complying with the “do not call” list has cost them significantly, as they are now obligated to compensate their customers for the unwarranted marketing calls.

You may also like

Germany should follow Sweden

Energy income 2023, what it is and who...

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 4% Mark...

Dax: These are the four German super stocks

Bertinotti and his wife, a proto-radical-chic couple. True...

Rheinmetall: armaments group experiences record week ALT armaments...

Abi, banks taken by surprise by the tax...

Politics – Lawyer: US and Iran want to...

US inflation reassures the Stock Exchanges, Piazza Affari...

Virgin Galactic Successfully Sends First Space Tourists to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy