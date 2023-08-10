DirecTV to Pay $16.85 Million in Settlement for Violating Do Not Call List

DirecTV Ordered to Pay $16.85 Million in Class Action Lawsuit for Violating “Do Not Call” List

DirecTV, the popular American satellite subscription television provider, has been hit with a hefty fine of $16.85 million dollars as a result of a class action lawsuit. The company’s customers received marketing calls, despite being on the National Do Not Call Registry.

Affected customers who received these marketing calls will now be eligible for compensation, amounting to around $464.00 USD. However, customers must have submitted a claim within the specified deadline, which was on August 7th.

To determine if they qualified for the claim, customers can verify their phone number on the official website. Those listed as eligible claimants should be aware that their legal rights have been violated and have the option to join the class action lawsuit against DirecTV.

The case reveals that DirecTV personnel made telemarketing calls to their clients, disregarding their registration on the National Do Not Call Registry. Disturbingly, it has been confirmed by the court that many customers had their legal rights violated. Approximately 113,997 numbers were called during this process.

DirecTV has admitted that its Ohio-based distributor, AC1, was responsible for making the prohibited calls. Consequently, the Settlement Fund of $16.85 million will be used to compensate the affected customers. Cash payments ranging from $324.00 USD to $464.00 USD will be made to eligible claimants. The fund will also cover attorneys’ fees and other related expenses.

The class action lawsuit serves as a reminder to companies to respect customers’ privacy and abide by regulations regarding telemarketing calls. DirecTV’s negligence in complying with the “do not call” list has cost them significantly, as they are now obligated to compensate their customers for the unwarranted marketing calls.