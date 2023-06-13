Dirk Iserlohe on the travel boom, energy prices and guests

As the?

On average, one percent more rate yields 0.85 percent more. One percent more occupancy, on the other hand, brings the bottom line at best 0.3 percent more surplus. Because more occupancy also means more costs and more wear and tear, consumption and the like.

More guests also mean more sales apart from the room price, such as restaurants or wellness.

That was once. When I first got involved with the hotel industry in the 1980s, the additional income was ten to twelve percent of sales. But what was by far the biggest post? Phone! The turnover is practically non-existent since almost every guest has a mobile phone. Today we pay extra for additional services such as WiFi and even more so for things like the pool and wellness areas. They cause high costs. But we hoteliers have to offer them because guests expect them to exist – and for them to be free. And restaurants make money. But almost not in Germany.