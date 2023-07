Dear reader,

the early old-age pension for the disabled at 80% pursuant to art. 1 c. 8 Legislative Decree 503/1992 does not provide for any contribution recalculation of the allowance and maintains the natural method of calculating the pension (in the case of a mixed system with salary quota up to 1995 and contribution from 1996). It should be remembered that the early old-age pension will start with a deferment window of 12 months.

