Disability: Insurance comparison of the best policies

The policies with the best value for money were awarded. The 45-year-old can choose between 18 tariffs without a disability clause, which were rated “very good”. Best cut LV 1871, Zurich Dt. Herold and Baloise away. The monthly payment is 205.74 euros for LV 1871, 233.60 euros for Zurich and 248.68 euros for Baloise. Twelve policies with a disability clause also received a “very good”. Here, too, LV 1871 leads the ranking, followed by Zurich Dt. Herold, Allianz and Baloise. The contributions are slightly more expensive than in the variant without this clause. With the LV 1871, the monthly payment is 225.36 euros, with Zurich it is 241.68 euros, with the Allianz 246.29 euros and at Baloise 265.99 euros. The examples show that the BI is a relatively expensive insurance. The contributions mentioned are net contributions. However, they could increase up to the maximum amount, the so-called gross contribution. The decisive factor is the surplus of the insurer.