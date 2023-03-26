An example: A person has paid into the pension insurance for 35 years. On average over these years, she has collected 0.7 earnings points. Because of a serious illness, she receives a full disability pension. The pension type factor is therefore 1.0. Since the person lives in one of the “old federal states” in the west, the pension value is 36.02 euros. The amount of your disability pension is therefore calculated as follows: 35 years of contributions x 0.7 earnings points x 1.0 pension type factor x 36.02 euros pension value = 882.49 euros.