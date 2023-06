Morning Briefing vom 05.06.2023

The numbers don’t look good for the three governing parties. SPD, Greens and FDP are behind the CDU and AfD. Now some entrepreneurs are also publicly critical.

Here is our subscription offer for our Morning Briefing readers:

https://www.handelsblatt.com/mehrerfahren

Help us to keep improving our podcasts. Your opinion is important to us: www.handelsblatt.com/zufriedenheit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook