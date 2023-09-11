Home » “Disappointing” maneuver, the CDX will lose 1 million votes. Growing… Estimates
"Disappointing" maneuver, the CDX will lose 1 million votes. Growing… Estimates

"Disappointing" maneuver, the CDX will lose 1 million votes. Growing… Estimates

Two or three points less for the current majority, one and a half points more for the center (the Renzi and Calenda formations), one and a half or two points more for the M5S

By Alessandro Amadori, political scientist and pollster

With the end of summer, political forces get to the heart of a fundamental issue: that of defining the contours of the next one economic maneuver. As we know, the margins for movement are narrow, because it is precisely from the economy (both Italian and global) that critical factors arrive: the fear of a recession that could affect the whole of Europe, the slowdown of Chineseoil prices rising sharply after agreements within OPEC (the producers’ organization) to curb production, stock markets falling.

There will reportedly be some “flagship” measures: new support to stem the high bills), a petrol bonus for the lowest incomes, a further tightening of the super bonus. But the parties of the majority coalition are already thinking about the electoral campaign for the next European elections (spring 2024), and are making much more impactful requests: for example, measures for work, businesses, support for families and the birth rate, the reduction of taxes, greater regional autonomy, a further cut in the tax wedge, the increase in minimum pensions. Since the measures that can be taken will be decidedly less important than those that the parties would like, it is natural to ask what impact the maneuver will have on consensus towards the parties themselves. Starting from the hypothesis that it will be a maneuver essentially “disappointing” compared to the promises made and to be made during the electoral campaign.

