Disasters – Study: Rising global warming increases risk of extreme rain at high altitudes

Floods in Pakistan Image: AFP

According to a US study, increasing global warming increases the risk of extreme rainfall in higher-lying regions. The calculations show that with every degree Celsius more, up to 15 percent more rain falls at altitudes over 2000 meters.

According to a study by US researchers, increasing global warming is increasing the risk of extreme rainfall in higher regions. For every degree Celsius that the planet warms, up to 15 percent more rain falls at altitudes above 2,000 meters, according to calculations published in the journal Nature on Wednesday. According to the authors, this is twice as much as is expected for the lowlands.

For their study, the scientists examined the effects of climate change on precipitation, concentrating on locations that were previously more used to snowfall. To do this, they compared precipitation data for the past 70 years with model calculations up to the year 2100. However, due to the lack of data, their study only provides information for regions in the northern hemisphere.

Rain runs off faster than snow, leading to a higher risk of flooding, landslides and soil erosion, said study author Mohammed Ombadi of the Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory in California. However, the infrastructure at high altitudes is not designed to withstand extreme flooding.

The researchers recommend that areas that are particularly affected should draw up climate adaptation plans. “When designing dams, highways, railways and other infrastructure, we need to consider the increase in extreme rainfall,” Ombadi said. This is the only way to ensure that these are also sustainable in a warmer climate.

The earth’s surface has already increased by 1.2 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial age. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assumes that the planet could warm up by up to 2.8 degrees by the end of the century if politicians do not take drastic measures.

