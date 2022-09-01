Listen to the audio version of the article

The long march of the Italian discography continues, on a global scenario of the sector which, thanks to streaming and, in particular, to premium streaming, continues to be characterized by the plus sign: it closes with an overall growth of 18.33% and a turnover of over 153 million euros in the first half of 2022 of recorded music. The Deloitte data commissioned by Fimi, a confindustrial association of the majors, in fact show a growth trend in each market segment, in line with the most recent surveys. Digital is always strong, which currently covers 83% of the entire Italian market.

A market with a “local” vocation

The credit is due to the 13.7% growth in revenues from audio streaming subscriptions and those of video streaming, up by 40.3%. after the 2021 rebound of the post lockdown. The data are part of the well-known tricolor framework of absolute domination of the local repertoire, as evidenced by the semi-annual Fimi / Gfk charts with both top ten (albums and singles) entirely Italian: Taxi Driver by Rkomi stands out among the albums ahead of Celestial Blue by Blanco e Syria by Lazza, while Chills by Blanco and Mahmood, winner of Sanremo 2022, is at the top of the singles chart, before Butterflies of Sangiovanni and Where do you dance by Dargen D’Amico, these two also came out of the last Festival of Italian song.

Streaming pillar of the market

“The data – underlines the CEO of Fimi Enzo Mazza – confirm the positive trend of the sector and the impact of investments on Italian artists who continue to be supported”. Looking within the individual market segments, streaming increased overall by 20.82%, reaching 118.8 million, with premium streaming now representing the pillar of the system (76.8 million in revenues). Within the physical segment (25.5 million) only vinyl works (+ 17.5%) while CDs (-7.1%) and other minority formats (-5.2%) are still decreasing. Good time for synchronizations that are worth 6.5 million and grow by 52.35 percent. Streaming is now 81% of the market, ahead of physical (17%) and downloads (2%). Premium streaming has grown 181 percent in five years. Proof that the advisor’s enthusiastic reports on the future of the industry hold up on something very concrete. Also here in Italy.