While here we are still wondering about the effects of the removal of Siae’s repertoire from Meta’s social networks, a certainty warms the hearts of those who work in the music world: 2022 was the eighth consecutive year of growth for discography at a global level ( +9%) and even more on a national level (+11%). This was revealed by the latest edition of the Global Music Report, just released by Ifpi, the world federation of the recording industries. The report gives a good picture of the state of health of a sector which, thanks to the transition to premium streaming, has been able to interpret the digital transition with foresight. Valuing it.

Taylor Swift, best-selling artist in the world according to Ifpi (Ap)

Global business at $26.2 billion

Total revenue was $26.2 billion, driven largely by the growth of paid streaming. Globally, Taylor Swift is the artist who has sold the most according to Ifpi, while in Italy the year was dominated by Lazza who obtained 20 certifications (two for albums and 18 for singles). The female artist with the most certifications here was Madame (9 certifications), while among the bands the Nuclear Tactical Penguins (8 certifications) stand out. Revenues in Europe, the second largest continental market in the world after the USA, grew by 7.5% while Italy achieved an excellent positive and above-average performance with +11.1% and over 370 million euros of turnover. In line with recent years, these are revenues driven mainly by streaming, which grew by 17.7 percent.

Italy from tenth to 11th world market

The segment now accounts for 66.7% of total recording industry revenue, driven by a 13.7% increase in streaming subscriptions over the previous year. In any case, Italy drops one position in the ranking of the top ten music markets in the world by turnover: it was Brazil that pushed it out of the top ten, ninth due to… exchange rate issues. Indeed, the collapse of the euro against the dollar has not done well for our country in terms of world ranking. We therefore note the implacable advance of China which bypasses France and takes fifth place.

Lazza. «Sirio» is the best-selling album in Italy in 2022 (Ansa)

Revenues from advertising (and social media) are also good

The number of premium audiences in Italy is now constantly higher than that on the free front, while the segment supported by advertising also grew by 36.2%, within which revenues from social media such as instagram, Facebook (Meta , last year, paid just under 20 million to Italian record companies) eTikTok. The physical sector marks a general -2.2% but vinyls resist, leading a comeback of 11.7%: despite the decline in the physical sector being a natural result of the ever more pressing digitization of the Italian market, thanks to the valuable results of the repertoire which dominated the album and singles charts in 2022, our physical market remains one of the strongest internationally, ranking eighth.

The challenge now is to get more remuneration from platforms like TikTok

«The Italian market – comments Enzo Mazza, CEO of Fimi, the Confindustria association of the majors – showed a very positive trend again this year in a fairly complex global context. We are now facing new challenges. Some platforms that have established themselves on the market, such as TikTok, remunerate the right holders very little and this risks slowing down the growth of an essential sector for the digital content segment”.