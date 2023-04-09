Winter was just around the corner when the Federal Network Agency held a press conference followed by a background discussion. She wanted to give a quicker overview of the situation on the gas markets.

To do this, she introduced graphics on her website that looked like speedometers and were intended to signal how critical the situation was in terms of temperature forecasts, temperature-adjusted gas consumption, storage levels, the situation in neighboring countries and the procurement of control energy.

Indicators suspended until further notice

What the authorities could not know at the time: that the winter would be much milder than usual. That the gas storage would be used much less than recently. And that fear of a gas shortage would not determine the coming months, but falling prices.

Now that the winter is over and the supply situation has remained stable, the Federal Network Agency has stopped publishing the five indicators until further notice. as she announced. The management report will continue to be published once a week, on Thursdays. “Should there be any changes in the supply situation, the Federal Network Agency will adjust the publication cycle.”

Three indicators consistently “stable”

For each of the five areas, the Federal Network Agency had set the levels “stable”, “tense” and “critical”. The needle consistently pointed to the “stable” field for the “Storage capacity”, “Situation in neighboring countries” and “Procurement of control energy” indicators. Changes to “strained” and “critical” were intermittent in the temperature and gas consumption indicators.

On Thursday, the Federal Network Agency rated the gas supply in Germany as stable. Nevertheless, she pointed out that preparing for the coming winter remains a “key challenge”.

Gas storage level at 64 percent

As of Wednesday morning, Germany’s gas storage facilities were 64 percent full on average, with net withdrawals in the two previous days. The largest storage facility in this country in Rehden, Lower Saxony, was 80 percent full.

Gas prices on the Dutch trading point TTF moved back down mid-week. The front month cost 44 euros per MWh on Thursday afternoon. The product winter 2023/24 was traded for 56 euros per MWh. (aba)

