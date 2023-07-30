Discounter demands “true prices” for nine products

With a daring action, the discounter Penny wants to create more awareness of the environmental impact of food production. As a result, nine products are up to 94 percent more expensive.

red/dpa

07/30/2023 – 09:26 am

Daring experiment: From Monday, the discounter Penny will charge the “true prices” for 9 of its more than 3000 products for a week – i.e. the amount that should actually be calculated taking into account all the environmental damage caused by production. The products from cheese to Viennese sausages are up to 94 percent more expensive, as the retail chain announced on Sunday. The chain, which belongs to the Rewe Group, wants to donate the additional income to a project for climate protection and the preservation of family-run farms in the Alpine region.

The campaign is intended to create awareness of environmental pollution

With this step, the retailer wants to create more awareness of the environmental impact of food production. “We see that many of our customers are suffering from the persistently high food prices. Nevertheless, we have to face the uncomfortable message that the prices of our food, which are incurred along the supply chain, do not reflect the environmental costs,” said Penny manager Stefan Görgens, describing the background to the campaign.

Maasdam cheese will be 94 percent more expensive

The “true prices” were calculated by scientists from the Technical University of Nuremberg and the University of Greifswald, which, in addition to the usual production costs, also includes the effects of food production on soil, climate, water and health.

Maasdam cheese, for example, went up in price by 94 percent and Wiener sausages by 88 percent. The increase was significantly lower at only 5 percent for a vegan schnitzel.

