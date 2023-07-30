Home » Discounter demands “true prices” for nine products
Business

Discounter demands “true prices” for nine products

by admin
Discounter demands “true prices” for nine products

With a daring action, the discounter Penny wants to create more awareness of the environmental impact of food production. As a result, nine products are up to 94 percent more expensive.

red/dpa

07/30/2023 – 09:26 am

Share this article

Daring experiment: From Monday, the discounter Penny will charge the “true prices” for 9 of its more than 3000 products for a week – i.e. the amount that should actually be calculated taking into account all the environmental damage caused by production. The products from cheese to Viennese sausages are up to 94 percent more expensive, as the retail chain announced on Sunday. The chain, which belongs to the Rewe Group, wants to donate the additional income to a project for climate protection and the preservation of family-run farms in the Alpine region.

The campaign is intended to create awareness of environmental pollution

With this step, the retailer wants to create more awareness of the environmental impact of food production. “We see that many of our customers are suffering from the persistently high food prices. Nevertheless, we have to face the uncomfortable message that the prices of our food, which are incurred along the supply chain, do not reflect the environmental costs,” said Penny manager Stefan Görgens, describing the background to the campaign.

Maasdam cheese will be 94 percent more expensive

The “true prices” were calculated by scientists from the Technical University of Nuremberg and the University of Greifswald, which, in addition to the usual production costs, also includes the effects of food production on soil, climate, water and health.

See also  The industrial struggle of the digital servants

Maasdam cheese, for example, went up in price by 94 percent and Wiener sausages by 88 percent. The increase was significantly lower at only 5 percent for a vegan schnitzel.

You may also like

Origami Travel Solar Panel: An Innovative Foldable Charger...

Recordati: positive accounts and confirmation of guidance

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Auto market growing in Europe in June. Tesla...

Cultivating Artisan Talents and Driving Technological Breakthroughs: How...

The role of public procurement for climate neutrality...

Artificial intelligence, an extra weapon in the workplace...

Capitalism, welfare state and ecology – an integration...

“La Piazza” by Affaritaliani.it makes news: summer politics...

Analysis of Optimal Control Policies in China’s Real...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy