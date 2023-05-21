Discover the future of Android POS with 3rd generation SUNMI products

Bored

SUNMI introduced its third generation POS terminal at the 2023 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, booth 5561. The pre-release includes three new flagship products: SUNMI V3 MIX, SUNMI T3 PRO and SUNMI T3 PRO MAX.

SUNMI V3 MIX is an innovative POS terminal with a high-resolution 10-inch display and an integrated printer, which offers two different usages for mobile and desktop. With its light weight, compact design and easy operation, the V3 MIX reduces the time spent on checkout and greatly improves payment efficiency.

The trend towards lightweight cash registers is unbroken. The SUNMI MIX series can take orders, scan, NFC/SoftPOS and print invoices, providing a one-stop solution for SME customers. In addition, there is a large selection of accessories that make day-to-day business easier, e.g. B. a USB customer display, a hand strap or a wall mount with carrying strap.

Taking a laundromat as an example, the V3 MIX meets the needs of stores and PUD (pick up data) in one device, allowing businesses to eliminate the need for two separate devices: tablets and printers for in-store payments and handheld Devices for home deliveries.

The SUNMI T3 PRO series sets the standard for Android desktops with its powerful performance. The T3 PRO is the first commercial device to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G octa-core chip with up to 2.7 GHz while supporting WiFi 6E. In addition, thanks to the flip-screen main display and the easily detachable customer display, users can choose different screen combinations depending on the scenario. Featuring an 80-inch high-speed printer, the T3 PRO MAX offers users a highly efficient and fast printing experience, making it easier to deal with busy business processes.

The SUNMI T3 PRO is the best choice for large retail chains that require high performance, quality and excellent design. For some high-end restaurants that need to integrate financial SaaS payments, the SUNMI T3 PRO is also a good choice.

Furthermore, SUNMI has updated its SUNMI OS operating system to a new version based on Android 13. This new version optimizes the overall performance, ensures better compatibility, security, smoothness and good looks. With SUNMI DMP, customers can manage all their devices.

These flagship products will officially launch in Q3 2023. If you want to know more about the products, please visit the official site of SUNMI or SUNMI’s booth at the 2023 National Restaurant Association Show.

