Discover the Powerball Winning Numbers for Today’s Jackpot and How to Buy Tickets

Today's Powerball jackpot winner!

Powerball winning numbers for today, September 11

Discover the Powerball and Double Play numbers below:

Winning numbers: 09, 25, 27, 52 y 66

Powerball: 5

Power Play Multiplier Digit: 2X

The winning numbers in The Double Play were: .

Where and when to watch the Powerball draw LIVE?

The time of the Powerball drawing will depend on your location:

Hora central CDT: 9:59 pm

East Coast Time (ET): 10:59 pm

Pacific Time (PT): 8:59 pm

Want watch the draw live of the Powerball? Perfect because you can follow it live on the lottery’s official website every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. If you want to see the next draw live, click here. And if you want to follow it on television, keep in mind that the channel will depend on your state or location.

How much does a Powerball ticket cost?

Buying a Powerball ticket is very simple and cheap; You can even do it from different states of the USA and countries. Each line of Powerball costs 2 dollars. If you include other alternatives such as Power Play, the ticket costs 3 dollars. In turn, a ticket can include several lines and different game options, causing the cost to increase.

He online price is greater than that of a purchase in a fixed establishment, however, it has the advantage that you can participate from anywhere in the world. In case of playing with the multiplier Power Play, the cost increases by one dollar, but it gives the advantage that, if you win, the prize increases up to 10 times. There are nine ways to win a prize in Powerball.

All prizes have a fixed cash amount, except the Grand Prize. In California, the prize payment amounts are mutual and are calculated by sales and the number of winning tickets.

How late can I buy Powerball tickets?

The deadline for buy Powerball tickets varies by state, so don’t wait until the last minute. In New Jersey, the deadline is 9:59 pm on the day of the drawing; while in New York it is at 10 pm.

