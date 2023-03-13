Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Buy online it is an increasingly widespread need: clothes, shoes, books, food… by now we really can buy everything thanks to the internet and for this reason we all want to choose between the best cards for online shopping.

Although this means of payment is now on the agenda, in fact, the fear of choosing the wrong card and making mistakes is very widespread.

In this guide I want to tell you which in my opinion are the best online payment cards. I carried out the analysis taking into account the costs, the functionality and intuitiveness of the card and also the solidity of the group that offers it.

Read on, discover the most reliable cards and buy in complete safety!

Best Cards for Online Shopping

In the following paragraphs, I want to introduce you to the best cards for making online purchases that are accepted by practically all e-commerce and that are secure at the same time. Read on to find out what it is best prepaid card for online shopping!

Tinaba: activate the card which is activated in a few clicks and offers a bonus

The tinaba letter is the card that offers all new customers a card that is very simple to use and perfect for making purchases. The card is perfect for making online purchases because MasterCard is therefore always accepted.

It is currently one of the most versatile cards in the world which will allow you to make your purchases in complete safety both online and in physical stores.

Among the most interesting functions of the account and App associated with the card we have:

possibility of making instant transfers in security;

ability to make online purchases with a very high degree of security;

better manage your savings thanks to dedicated services.

Furthermore, you will always be able to keep an eye on your online purchases thanks to the dedicated app that allows you to check all the releases.

N26: the card for online purchases that saves you money

N26 it is a card that you must take into consideration if you are looking for a solution to buy online in total safety. In Italy there are already 300,000 customers who have chosen N26 to make your purchases both online and offline.

It is a very innovative card that offers a series of advantages to those who decide to activate it, which I am going to summarize here:

N26 is free : the basic versions, in fact, do not have activation or management costs. In any case, it is also possible to choose more advanced versions with more functions: however, if you want to activate an account card for online purchases, then the free version may be sufficient;

: the basic versions, in fact, do not have activation or management costs. In any case, it is also possible to choose more advanced versions with more functions: however, if you want to activate an account card for online purchases, then the free version may be sufficient; N26 has an IBAN: since it is a current account, with this tool you have a dedicated IBAN;

since it is a current account, with this tool you have a dedicated IBAN; Activate online for free: if you have a connection and documents at hand, you can complete the procedure and have your card in just 8 minutes;

if you have a connection and documents at hand, you can complete the procedure and have your card in just 8 minutes; Perfect for smartphones: Of course, it was born for mobile devices! You just need to download the app, which is very easy to use;

Of course, it was born for mobile devices! You just need to download the app, which is very easy to use; Mastercard card in a few days: after a few days you will receive the Mastercard at home with which you can withdraw and pay securely and for free all over the world. You can also use Google Pay and Apple Pay;

after a few days you will receive the Mastercard at home with which you can withdraw and pay securely and for free all over the world. You can also use Google Pay and Apple Pay; You can have access to the most exclusive offers from big brands: all holders of this card will have access to exclusive discounts proposed by big brands of fashion, furniture and travel.

Hype START: the easy-to-use prepaid card

Hype it is definitely one of best prepaid cards for online shopping currently available on the market: as proof of this we also find the recognitions of various Italian financial newspapers which have awarded the Banca Sella card as the most innovative of 2019.

Also, by entering the code GIFT10 you will receive €10 welcome bonus.

It is a universally accepted MasterCard card that is very simple to activate and use and has the following advantages:

Online registration : in 5 minutes and exclusively online, via the official website you can get your Hype card delivered directly to your home;

: in 5 minutes and exclusively online, you can get your Hype card delivered directly to your home; letter with IBAN : you can use it both to receive payments and to pay via the bank circuit;

: you can use it both to receive payments and to pay via the bank circuit; free app : you can consult expenses and make payments directly from your smartphone;

: you can consult expenses and make payments directly from your smartphone; completely free : there are no issuing costs for making wire transfers in Italy, nor management costs. The free version allows you to make top-ups of up to 2,500 euros, then you pay 1 euro per month up to a maximum of 60,000 euros in ceilings;

: there are no issuing costs for making wire transfers in Italy, nor management costs. The free version allows you to make top-ups of up to 2,500 euros, then you pay 1 euro per month up to a maximum of 60,000 euros in ceilings; you can also use it to credit your salary;

withdrawals from ATMs, even abroad, are free;

You can transfer money from Hype to Hype immediately and at no additional cost;

immediately and at no additional cost; free payments via app: about 80,000 shops have agreements and allow you to pay through the app in real time.

Conclusions: Which is the best credit card for online shopping?

Choose to activate one card to pay online and making purchases is certainly an excellent strategy for keeping all outgoings under control and recharging the card when there is actually a need to make a purchase.

With prepaid cards, security is maximum and if your fear is that unauthorized payments may be authorized, then I invite you to take them seriously.