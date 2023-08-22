Discover the Vibrant Delta Times Square Hotel in the Heart of NYC

New York Welcomes Delta Times Square Hotel, a New Marvel in the Heart of Manhattan

The city that never sleeps just got a stylish new addition for its visitors and locals alike. Delta Times Square, a luxurious hotel by Marriott, has opened its doors to the public, giving fans of one of the most emblematic areas of Manhattan a vibrant and comfortable lodging option. With 310 rooms adorned with colorful details in the decoration, top-quality finishes, and a captivating mural in the lobby that pays homage to New York and its vibrant inhabitants, Delta Times Square is set to redefine the hospitality experience in the city.

Conveniently located at 340 West 40th Street, Delta Times Square offers easy access to some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and attractions. From Battery Park to Central Park, MoMA to the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center to Hudson Yards, and the renowned shopping destinations along the famous 5th Avenue, guests can explore the very best of New York City with ease.

The hotel prides itself on its commitment to perfection, adopting the slogan “Simple Made Perfect.” The rooms feature a bright and neutral palette, accentuated by rich color accents and premium finishes in the beds, sitting area, desk, and bathroom. Guests can enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi and bottled water during their stay, ensuring that every detail is accounted for to make their experience exceptional.

Fitness enthusiasts will be pleased to find the state-of-the-art gym equipped with Matrix equipment, offering connectivity consoles and ample space for stretching and yoga. Each floor is also equipped with hydration stations to keep guests refreshed and energized throughout their workout sessions.

For those seeking a culinary affair, Delta Times Square offers an array of dining options. The lobby bar, George, greets travelers with a healthy menu of small bites and beverages, as well as convenient grab-and-go options. For a more immersive experience, guests can choose to dine at George’s Nephew, a full-service restaurant that beautifully blends American cuisine with a cool, cosmopolitan atmosphere.

With its central location, Delta Times Square provides convenient access to both LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy (JFK) airports through the transit systems. Additionally, it is in close proximity to Madison Square Garden and Broadway, the heart of the city’s vibrant theater district.

Undoubtedly, Delta Times Square is a new and enticing option to consider when visiting the Big Apple. To learn more about the hotel and make reservations, please visit www.marriott.com/nycde.

Experience the epitome of luxury and comfort at Delta Times Square, your exquisite sanctuary in the heart of Manhattan.

