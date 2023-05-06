Discover Versilia with the Opel Mokka-e

The value of the number zero well expresses the advantages of electric mobility:

to zero emissions are added zero noise, zero vibration, zero odors and zero gear changes. With these prerogatives, it becomes inevitable to extend the pleasure aboard a 100% electric vehicle like the Opel Mokka-e, even for weekend trips out of town.

Opel Mokka-e emblematically depicts the centrality of an offer, which combines external compactness with a futuristic, pure and bold design, and space on board for the family and its transport needs. Its 4.15 meters in length contain the perfect recipe for that all-round mobility, which manages to embrace the long motorway journey and the narrow streets of a city village.

The electric variant Opel Mokka-e shows its versatility, thanks to the 50 kWh traction battery, for 338 km of range when driving according to the prescribed WLTP cycle.

To modulate this autonomy and the performance aspect, The Opel Mokka-e offers several DRIVE MODES, which can be activated by a selector and able to shape driving according to different scenarios and needs. Three distinct positions, ECO, NORMAL and SPORT allow you to go from 60 to 100 kW of maximum power, while the maximum torque rises from 180 to 260 Nm.

Thanks to the presence of the cooling circuit, the Opel Mokka-e it also allows fast recharging from DC columns up to 100 kWh, with recharging times that can go down to 30 minutes to obtain 80% charge.

Locating the charging stations is easy, through one of the many apps available. The same app typically also provides directions to reach the charging station, with the possibility of booking 15 minutes before connection to the station itself, in order to ensure its availability.

